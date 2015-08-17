11:39, 04 February 2018 Sunday

Mystery shrouds Muslim lawyer's assassination

World Bulletin / News Desk

It has been a year since prominent Muslim lawyer Ko Ni was assassinated, however, Aung San Suu Kyi is yet to utter a single word to mark the first death anniversary of the man credited with enabling her to become the country's state counselor.

While the Nobel prize winner did term the killing "a great loss for the party" a month after the murder on Jan. 29, 2017, Suu Kyi, who has in recent times faced strong criticism for her continued silence on the plight of persecuted Rohingya Muslim community, appears to be not pushing for all the facts of the case to come to surface by her stony silence.

The assassination of Ko Ni continues to be shrouded in mystery despite the fact that the alleged gunman who pulled the trigger at Yangon International Airport has been in police custody since late February 2017 along with three other suspects who supposedly paid him for the killing.

Gunman Kyi Lin, who was arrested shortly after the shooting, has reportedly confessed to having been hired by a group of three ex-military officers and a businessman.

Three alleged co-conspirators Zeya Phyo, Aung Win Zaw and Aung Win Tun were arrested in February 2017; however, the suspected group leader, Aung Win Khaing, remains at large. The exact motive of the killing, which took place after Ko Ni had called for further amendments to the constitution, remains unclear.