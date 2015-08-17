Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
12:43, 04 February 2018 Sunday
Asia-Pacific
11:39, 04 February 2018 Sunday

  • Share
Mystery shrouds Muslim lawyer's assassination
Mystery shrouds Muslim lawyer's assassination

Nobel laureate State Counselor Suu Kyi stays silent on Ko Ni's first death anniversary

World Bulletin / News Desk

It has been a year since prominent Muslim lawyer Ko Ni was assassinated, however, Aung San Suu Kyi is yet to utter a single word to mark the first death anniversary of the man credited with enabling her to become the country's state counselor.

While the Nobel prize winner did term the killing "a great loss for the party" a month after the murder on Jan. 29, 2017, Suu Kyi, who has in recent times faced strong criticism for her continued silence on the plight of persecuted Rohingya Muslim community, appears to be not pushing for all the facts of the case to come to surface by her stony silence.

The assassination of Ko Ni continues to be shrouded in mystery despite the fact that the alleged gunman who pulled the trigger at Yangon International Airport has been in police custody since late February 2017 along with three other suspects who supposedly paid him for the killing.

Gunman Kyi Lin, who was arrested shortly after the shooting, has reportedly confessed to having been hired by a group of three ex-military officers and a businessman.

Three alleged co-conspirators Zeya Phyo, Aung Win Zaw and Aung Win Tun were arrested in February 2017; however, the suspected group leader, Aung Win Khaing, remains at large. The exact motive of the killing, which took place after Ko Ni had called for further amendments to the constitution, remains unclear.

 



Related Myanmar
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Asia-Pacific News
Russia criticizes new US nuclear plan
Russia criticizes new US nuclear plan

On Friday, Pentagon issued policy statement focusing on developing smaller atomic bombs
Greek Cypriots vote in second round to elect leader
Greek Cypriots vote in second round to elect leader

Current leader Nicos Anastasiades competing against Stavros Malas in second round
PLO calls for urgent action plan on Israel
PLO calls for urgent action plan on Israel

Decision made at meeting of executive committee chaired by President Mahmoud Abbas
Palestinian teen killed in raid on Israel's Jenin
Palestinian teen killed in raid on Israel's Jenin

19-year-old Ahmad Semir Abu Ubeyd succumbed to severe head wound in hospital, according to Palestinian Health Ministry
Russian cyber-fraud suspect extradited to US
Russian cyber-fraud suspect extradited to US

Peter Levashov, 37, was due to appear before a federal judge in Connecticut where he faces hacking, wire and email fraud, identity theft and conspiracy charges.
Pentagon pushes for new low-yield nuclear weapons
Pentagon pushes for new, low-yield nuclear weapons

The so-called Nuclear Posture Review outlines the Pentagon's nuclear ambitions under President Donald Trump and is the first time since 2010 that the military has spelled out how it foresees nuclear threats in the coming decades.
Maduro gears up for re-election with party backing
Maduro gears up for re-election with party backing

The snap poll is to happen sometime before the end of April, after the Constituent Assembly -- a super-legislature stacked with Maduro loyalists -- announced last week the vote was being brought forward from December.
US Mexico play up increased security cooperation
US, Mexico play up increased security cooperation

The US-Mexican relationship has been strained by Trump's attacks on Mexican immigrants and the North American Free Trade Agreement -- and his insistence on building a border wall.
LA school shooting an accident say police
LA school shooting an accident, say police

A 15-year-old boy sustained a head wound, described as a "graze," while a girl of the same age was hit in the wrist in the incident at Salvador Castro Middle School in central Los Angeles on Thursday.
Iraq hunts down ISIL remnants near Saudi border
Iraq hunts down ISIL remnants near Saudi border

ISIL was driven out from territory overrun by terrorist group in northern and western Iraq
UN No aid reached Syria's besieged area in 2 months
UN: No aid reached Syria's besieged area in 2 months

Secretary General Antonio Guterres says people suffering dire health conditions
US Controversial memo released over FBI protests
US: Controversial memo released over FBI protests

'A lot of people should be ashamed of themselves and much worse than that,' Trump says
UN court orders Nicaragua to pay 379 000 to Costa
UN court orders Nicaragua to pay $379,000 to Costa Rica

The sum was well below the $6.7 million demanded by Costa Rica for the environmental harm done to the area, and to compensate its efforts to restore it.
Bangladesh calls for global support for Syria operation
Bangladesh calls for global support for Syria operation

'We want the whole world to understand the position of Turkey and support it morally,' says Bangladesh envoy in Ankara
Trump accuses Justice Dept FBI of pro-Democrat bias
Trump accuses Justice Dept, FBI of pro-Democrat bias

The message came as Trump was expected to approve the release of a confidential Republican-drafted memo alleging abuse of authority in the FBI's probe of his election campaign and its ties to Russia.
Israel hits Hamas-linked site in Gaza
Israel hits Hamas-linked site in Gaza

Warplanes target site affiliated with Hamas's armed wing in Gaza Strip, Palestinian security source says

News

Myanmar greenlights LNG-power plant plans
Myanmar greenlights LNG-power plant plans

Bangladesh delays Rohingya refugee return
Bangladesh delays Rohingya refugee return

Myanmar arrests MP after Rakhine riot
Myanmar arrests MP after Rakhine riot

US disappointed in Myanmar decision on two journalists
US disappointed in Myanmar decision on two journalists

TRT World crew released from Myanmar prison
TRT World crew released from Myanmar prison

US House urges Myanmar sanctions over Rohingya campaign
US House urges Myanmar sanctions over Rohingya campaign






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 