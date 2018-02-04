13:10, 04 February 2018 Sunday

Mosque vandalized in Netherlands

World Bulletin / News Desk

A mosque in the Dutch port city of The Hague was vandalized late Friday, the head of the mosque said Saturday.

So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the act of vandalism, in which a Turkish flag was crosed with red paint with slogans against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also written on it.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Sinasi Koc, the head of Ahi Evran Mosque, which is currently under contysruction and belongs to the Islamic Foundation in Netherlands, condemned the attack.

Koc said the attack was probably related to Turkey’s ongoing Operation Olive Branch in Syria’s Afrin.

“There are those who do not want our unity and solidarity, and those who want to bring disorder to us. They will not succeed, for Allah is with us,” Koc said.

Since Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch on Jan. 20 to rid Afrin, northwestern Syria of PYD/PKK and Daesh terrorists, there have been a numerous attacks on mosques across Europe by PYD/PKK supporting groups.

According to the Turkish General Staff, the operation aims to establish security and stability along Turkey’s borders and the region as well as protect Syrians from terrorist oppression and cruelty.