Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
00:46, 05 February 2018 Monday
Islamophobia
13:10, 04 February 2018 Sunday

  • Share
Mosque vandalized in Netherlands
Mosque vandalized in Netherlands

No group has claimed responsibility for act of vandalism in port city The Hague

World Bulletin / News Desk

A mosque in the Dutch port city of The Hague was vandalized late Friday, the head of the mosque said Saturday.

So far, no group has claimed responsibility for the act of vandalism, in which a Turkish flag was crosed with red paint with slogans against Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan also written on it.

Speaking to Anadolu Agency, Sinasi Koc, the head of Ahi Evran Mosque, which is currently under contysruction and belongs to the Islamic Foundation in Netherlands, condemned the attack.

Koc said the attack was probably related to Turkey’s ongoing Operation Olive Branch in Syria’s Afrin.

“There are those who do not want our unity and solidarity, and those who want to bring disorder to us. They will not succeed, for Allah is with us,” Koc said.

Since Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch on Jan. 20 to rid Afrin, northwestern Syria of PYD/PKK and Daesh terrorists, there have been a numerous attacks on mosques across Europe by PYD/PKK supporting groups.

According to the Turkish General Staff, the operation aims to establish security and stability along Turkey’s borders and the region as well as protect Syrians from terrorist oppression and cruelty.



Related Netherlands Mosque vandalized
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Islamophobia News
Mosque vandalized in Netherlands
Mosque vandalized in Netherlands

No group has claimed responsibility for act of vandalism in port city The Hague
UK Senior education official to support headscarf ban
UK: Senior education official to support headscarf ban

In speech to Church of England meeting, Amanda Spielman set to claim that religion is being used to 'pervert' education
Nigerian Muslim women decry discrimination
Nigerian Muslim women decry discrimination

Nigerian women umbrella body calls for outlawing anti-hijab discrimination ahead of World Hijab Day
Attack on Toronto girl wearing hijab proves false
Attack on Toronto girl wearing hijab proves false

Police close investigation, no charges to be filed
Toronto schoolgirl attacked hijab cut with scissors
Toronto schoolgirl attacked, hijab cut with scissors

Police hunting for young Asian male
NY Muslim police officers harassed with hate messages
NY Muslim police officers harassed with hate messages

'There were multiple lockers with anti-Muslim graffiti and it is being investigated,' police bureau said.
UK McDonald's asks Muslim woman to remove headscarf
UK: McDonald's asks Muslim woman to remove headscarf

Fast-food chain apologizes after video surfaces on Twitter showing student being refused entry to London branch
UK Hijab-wearing primary girls to be questioned
UK: Hijab-wearing primary girls to be questioned

Ofsted chief advises school inspectors to ask girls why they wear hijab to school  
Austrian police fine man over face-veil stunt
Austrian police fine man over face-veil stunt

Businessman Rashid Nekkaz covered face with banknotes, pictures of Austrian foreign minister over so-called 'burqa ban'
Anti-Muslim group confronted by protesters in Quebec
Anti-Muslim group confronted by protesters in Quebec

Protestors: We are talking about Shariah law, which goes against the Constitution of Canada
Austria s face-veil ban to come into effect on Oct
Austria’s face-veil ban to come into effect on Oct. 1

Interior ministry says offenders could face fines, or be taken into custody  
French magazine faces ire over 'Islamophobic' cover
French magazine faces ire over 'Islamophobic' cover

New Charlie Hebdo cover accused of stirring up hatred against Muslims by linking Islam to terrorism
Germany sees rise in anti-Muslim attacks
Germany sees rise in anti-Muslim attacks

Muslims now facing more serious threat as far-right groups not hesitating to use violence
British MPs back action over 'Muslim problem' article
British MPs back action over 'Muslim problem' article

Jewish, anti-Islamophobia groups make joint complaint about controversial tabloid piece  
Philippine army hands out checks to fallen troops' kin
Philippine army hands out checks to fallen troops' kin

Donor pledges 1M pesos to each kin of fallen troops involved in Marawi operation where army fights ISIL-linked militants  
Myanmar closes mosque and seminary in Yangon
Myanmar closes mosque and seminary in Yangon

Authorities claim they were operating without official permission  

News

Turkish families receive threat letters in Netherlands
Turkish families receive threat letters in Netherlands

Islamophobic attack targets mosque in Netherlands
Islamophobic attack targets mosque in Netherlands

Netherlands found insecticide in eggs in 2016
Netherlands found insecticide in eggs in 2016

Russia dismisses Netherlands over Greenpeace ship
Russia dismisses Netherlands over Greenpeace ship

Why were 101 Uzbeks killed in the Netherlands in 1942?
Why were 101 Uzbeks killed in the Netherlands in 1942

Turks to sue Netherlands over ‘illegal’ deportation
Turks to sue Netherlands over illegal deportation






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 