00:46, 05 February 2018 Monday
Turkey
14:32, 04 February 2018 Sunday

Turkey to move into Manbij if PYD/PKK does not leave
Turkey to move into Manbij if PYD/PKK does not leave

More than 900 terrorists neutralized in Afrin operation so far, Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag says

World Bulletin / News Desk

If the PYD/PKK terror group does not leave Syria's Manbij, Turkey will move there and towards east of Euphrates River, Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag said Sunday.

In remarks made to CNNTurk, Bozdag, who is also a spokesman for the government, said the PYD/PKK terrorists had to leave Manbij, a strategic city west of the Euphrates in northern Syria.

"If they [PYD/PKK] do not leave Manbij, we will move into Manbij and towards the east of Euphrates," he said.

Bozdag added that 932 PYD/PKK and ISIL terrorists had been "neutralized" since the beginning of the Operation Olive Branch in Syria's Afrin region.

Turkish authorities often use the word "neutralized" in their statements to imply the terrorists in question either surrendered or were killed or captured.

On Jan. 20, Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch to clear PYD/PKK and ISIL terrorists from Afrin.

According to the Turkish General Staff, the operation aims to establish security and stability along Turkey’s borders and the region as well as to protect Syrians from oppression and cruelty of terrorists.

The operation is being carried out under the framework of Turkey's rights based on international law, UN Security Council resolutions, its self-defense rights under the UN charter, and respect for Syria's territorial integrity.



