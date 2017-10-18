14:40, 04 February 2018 Sunday

Turkey condemns 'heinous terrorist attack' in Pakistan

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey on Sunday condemned Saturday's terrorist attack in Pakistan which killed several soldiers.

"We strongly condemn this heinous terrorist attack. We wish Allah’s mercy upon those who lost their lives, speedy recovery to the wounded, and convey our condolences to the brotherly Government and people of Pakistan," Turkish Foreign Ministry said in a written statement.

At least 11 Pakistani security personnel, including an army officer, were killed and 13 others were injured on Saturday when a suicide bomber blew himself up near a military camp in Swat district of northwestern Pakistan.