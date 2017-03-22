Worldbulletin News

00:51, 05 February 2018 Monday
America-Canada
15:11, 04 February 2018 Sunday

At least two killed in South Carolina train collision
The Amtrak train traveling between New York and Miami collided with the CSX freight train and derailed in Cayce, near Columbia, the state's capital, at around 2:30 am on Sunday.

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least two people were killed and 70 more were injured Sunday when a train carrying 139 passengers collided with a freight train in the eastern US state of South Carolina, local police said.

Amtrak said in a statement that the lead engine derailed along with some passenger cars. Eight crew members were on board.

The Lexington County Sheriff's Department confirmed all passengers had been evacuated from the train. Officials added that although 5,000 gallons of fuel spilled following the crash, there was no danger to the public.

Meanwhile, the Red Cross said it was providing support to victims.

The accident comes days after another Amtrak train carrying several dozen Republican lawmakers including US House Speaker Paul Ryan collided with a garbage truck in Virginia, killing one person and sending six others, including a congressman, to hospital.

In December, three people were killed when an Amtrak passenger train derailed in Washington state near the city of Tacoma, sending cars flying off a bridge and onto a busy interstate road.



