Update: 16:02, 04 February 2018 Sunday

Bomb blast kills 2 policemen in Egypt’s Sinai

World Bulletin / News Desk

Two policemen were killed in a bomb blast in Egypt's restive Sinai Peninsula on Sunday, according to local media.

A device was remotely detonated as a police vehicle was passing by in southern Arish city in northern Sinai, killing two police conscripts, Al-Akhbar daily said.

Five other conscripts were injured in the attack.

Egyptian authorities have yet to issue an official statement on the attack, for which no group has claimed responsibility.

The Sinai Peninsula has remained the epicenter of a deadly militant insurgency since 2013, when Mohamed Morsi, Egypt's first freely-elected president, was ousted in a military coup.

Since then, hundreds of Egyptian security personnel in Sinai have been killed in militant attacks, especially in the peninsula's volatile northeastern quadrant, which shares borders with both Gaza and Israel.