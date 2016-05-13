Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
00:46, 05 February 2018 Monday
America-Canada
Update: 17:28, 04 February 2018 Sunday

  • Share
Iran minister blasts Trump over oil and gas contracts
Iran minister blasts Trump over oil and gas contracts

"Trump is trying to destabilise market conditions for those who want to work in Iran," Bijan Namdar Zanganeh told a press conference.

World Bulletin / News Desk

Iran's oil minister lashed out at the United States on Sunday, saying that hostile comments by President Donald Trump had torpedoed new oil and gas contracts for Iran.

"For the past year, every three or four months, he has destabilised the market. One cannot say that this is not without effect," he said.

The agreement in July 2015 of a nuclear deal between Iran and world powers sparked keen interest among international investors keen to focus on the country's petroleum riches.

But Trump's arrival in the White House a year ago, and his regular denunciations of the deal with Iran and the country in general, cooled their ardour.

Zanganeh revealed that Tehran was currently negotiating with "more than 20 foreign companies" to develop its oil and gas fields.

"But I dare not name the projects that are near to being agreed. If I do so, from tomorrow there will be pressure for them not to sign contracts with us," he said.

Some countries "both at the international and regional level" are exerting pressure on European and Asian firms not to agree contracts with Iran, Zanganeh added, without naming them.

However, he did say he was optimistic about a $5-billion (four-billion-euro) contract signed last July with the French group Total, which heads a consortium with China's CNPC to develop a gas field.

"I consider that Total is very serious... I hope it will implement the accord and I think that in a short period of time, it will sign agreements with subcontractors," Zanganeh said.

He added that Iran had planned measures "if the deal ever runs into trouble" because of pressure from the United States.



Related iran oil Trump
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
America-Canada News
Iran minister blasts Trump over oil and gas contracts
Iran minister blasts Trump over oil and gas contracts

"Trump is trying to destabilise market conditions for those who want to work in Iran," Bijan Namdar Zanganeh told a press conference.
More Gaza hospitals shut over power shortage
More Gaza hospitals shut over power shortage

Gaza has struggled with severe electricity shortages since 2006
At least two killed in South Carolina train collision
At least two killed in South Carolina train collision

The Amtrak train traveling between New York and Miami collided with the CSX freight train and derailed in Cayce, near Columbia, the state's capital, at around 2:30 am on Sunday.
Russia criticizes new US nuclear plan
Russia criticizes new US nuclear plan

On Friday, Pentagon issued policy statement focusing on developing smaller atomic bombs
Greek Cypriots vote in second round to elect leader
Greek Cypriots vote in second round to elect leader

Current leader Nicos Anastasiades competing against Stavros Malas in second round
PLO calls for urgent action plan on Israel
PLO calls for urgent action plan on Israel

Decision made at meeting of executive committee chaired by President Mahmoud Abbas
Palestinian teen killed in raid on Israel's Jenin
Palestinian teen killed in raid on Israel's Jenin

19-year-old Ahmad Semir Abu Ubeyd succumbed to severe head wound in hospital, according to Palestinian Health Ministry
Russian cyber-fraud suspect extradited to US
Russian cyber-fraud suspect extradited to US

Peter Levashov, 37, was due to appear before a federal judge in Connecticut where he faces hacking, wire and email fraud, identity theft and conspiracy charges.
Pentagon pushes for new low-yield nuclear weapons
Pentagon pushes for new, low-yield nuclear weapons

The so-called Nuclear Posture Review outlines the Pentagon's nuclear ambitions under President Donald Trump and is the first time since 2010 that the military has spelled out how it foresees nuclear threats in the coming decades.
Maduro gears up for re-election with party backing
Maduro gears up for re-election with party backing

The snap poll is to happen sometime before the end of April, after the Constituent Assembly -- a super-legislature stacked with Maduro loyalists -- announced last week the vote was being brought forward from December.
US Mexico play up increased security cooperation
US, Mexico play up increased security cooperation

The US-Mexican relationship has been strained by Trump's attacks on Mexican immigrants and the North American Free Trade Agreement -- and his insistence on building a border wall.
LA school shooting an accident say police
LA school shooting an accident, say police

A 15-year-old boy sustained a head wound, described as a "graze," while a girl of the same age was hit in the wrist in the incident at Salvador Castro Middle School in central Los Angeles on Thursday.
Iraq hunts down ISIL remnants near Saudi border
Iraq hunts down ISIL remnants near Saudi border

ISIL was driven out from territory overrun by terrorist group in northern and western Iraq
UN No aid reached Syria's besieged area in 2 months
UN: No aid reached Syria's besieged area in 2 months

Secretary General Antonio Guterres says people suffering dire health conditions
US Controversial memo released over FBI protests
US: Controversial memo released over FBI protests

'A lot of people should be ashamed of themselves and much worse than that,' Trump says
UN court orders Nicaragua to pay 379 000 to Costa
UN court orders Nicaragua to pay $379,000 to Costa Rica

The sum was well below the $6.7 million demanded by Costa Rica for the environmental harm done to the area, and to compensate its efforts to restore it.

News

Trump calls for unity after contentious first year
Trump calls for unity after contentious first year

Trumps says US not interested in talks with Taliban
Trumps says US not interested in talks with Taliban

Trump's Davos speech loaded with contradictions
Trump's Davos speech loaded with contradictions

Turkey criticizes Trump's aid cut threat to Palestine
Turkey criticizes Trump's aid cut threat to Palestine

Trump ready to apologize over Britain First retweets
Trump ready to apologize over Britain First retweets

Trump tried to fire Russia probe chief
Trump tried to fire Russia probe chief

Oil tanker's sinking off China raises environmental fears
Oil tanker's sinking off China raises environmental fears

US crude oil prices hit more than 3-year high
US crude oil prices hit more than 3-year high

US says oil output to beat Saudi Arabia, Russia in 2019
US says oil output to beat Saudi Arabia Russia in

Gunmen kill 21 people in Nigeria's oil-rich state
Gunmen kill 21 people in Nigeria's oil-rich state

Transparency call over $16.8B in Nigerian oil revenues
Transparency call over 16 8B in Nigerian oil revenues

UNSC reviews claims of illegal China-N.Korea oil trade
UNSC reviews claims of illegal China-N Korea oil trade

Iranian women protest obligatory headscarf rules
Iranian women protest obligatory headscarf rules

Netanyahu says Iran wants Lebanon to be 'giant missile site'
Netanyahu says Iran wants Lebanon to be 'giant missile site'

Iran: 3 Revolutionary Guard fighters killed by ISIL
Iran 3 Revolutionary Guard fighters killed by ISIL

Heavy snowfall shuts down airport in Iran
Heavy snowfall shuts down airport in Iran

Iran removes block on Telegram
Iran removes block on Telegram

Iran rejects any change to nuclear deal
Iran rejects any change to nuclear deal






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 