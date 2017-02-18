Worldbulletin News

12:48, 05 February 2018 Monday
Update: 09:52, 05 February 2018 Monday

Press agenda on February 05
Press agenda on February 05

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Monday, Feb. 5, 2018

World Bulletin / News Desk

 

VATICAN CITY

VATICAN CITY - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to be welcomed at Apostol Palace with an official ceremony.  

VATICAN CITY - Erdogan to meet Pope Francis and Vatican State Secretary Cardinal Pietro Parolin, separately.

ROME - Erdogan to meet Italian counterpart Sergio Mattarella at Presidential Palace.

ROME - Erdogan to meet Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni at Prime Minister's Palace followed by meeting with heads of leading Italian companies at dinner.

 

TURKEY

ANKARA - Prime Minister Binali Yildirm to chair Cabinet meeting.

ANKARA - Monitoring developments amid Turkey's ongoing Operation Olive Branch against PYD/PKK and Daesh terror groups in Afrin, northwestern Syria. 

ANKARA - Approximately 18 million students of pre-primary, primary and secondary schools to start second semester of 2017-2018 academic year.

ANKARA - TurkStat to announce inflation rate for January 2017.

 

SAUDI ARABIA

RIYADH - Head of Turkish Religious Affairs Ali Erbas to deliver speech to officials of Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Endowment, Dawa and Guidance.  

 

BANGLADESH

DHAKA - Turkish Culture and Tourism Minister Numan Kurtulmus to meet Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister AKM Shahjahan Kamal.

 

GERMANY

BERLIN - Chancellor Angela Merkel’s CDU/CSU bloc and Social Democratic Party meet for final negotiations on forming new coalition government.

 

UNITED KINGDOM 

LONDON - Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union David Davis and EU's Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier to meet in London ahead of this week's UK-EU Brexit negotiations.

 

BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA

SARAJEVO - Commemorations to be held to mark anniversary of Markale massacre in Bosnian capital where 68 people lost their lives and 144 people were injured.

 



