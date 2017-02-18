Update: 09:52, 05 February 2018 Monday

Press agenda on February 05

World Bulletin / News Desk

VATICAN CITY

VATICAN CITY - Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to be welcomed at Apostol Palace with an official ceremony.

VATICAN CITY - Erdogan to meet Pope Francis and Vatican State Secretary Cardinal Pietro Parolin, separately.

ROME - Erdogan to meet Italian counterpart Sergio Mattarella at Presidential Palace.

ROME - Erdogan to meet Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni at Prime Minister's Palace followed by meeting with heads of leading Italian companies at dinner.

TURKEY

ANKARA - Prime Minister Binali Yildirm to chair Cabinet meeting.

ANKARA - Monitoring developments amid Turkey's ongoing Operation Olive Branch against PYD/PKK and Daesh terror groups in Afrin, northwestern Syria.

ANKARA - Approximately 18 million students of pre-primary, primary and secondary schools to start second semester of 2017-2018 academic year.

ANKARA - TurkStat to announce inflation rate for January 2017.

SAUDI ARABIA

RIYADH - Head of Turkish Religious Affairs Ali Erbas to deliver speech to officials of Ministry of Islamic Affairs, Endowment, Dawa and Guidance.

BANGLADESH

DHAKA - Turkish Culture and Tourism Minister Numan Kurtulmus to meet Civil Aviation and Tourism Minister AKM Shahjahan Kamal.

GERMANY

BERLIN - Chancellor Angela Merkel’s CDU/CSU bloc and Social Democratic Party meet for final negotiations on forming new coalition government.

UNITED KINGDOM

LONDON - Secretary of State for Exiting the European Union David Davis and EU's Chief Negotiator Michel Barnier to meet in London ahead of this week's UK-EU Brexit negotiations.

BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA

SARAJEVO - Commemorations to be held to mark anniversary of Markale massacre in Bosnian capital where 68 people lost their lives and 144 people were injured.