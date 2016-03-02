Worldbulletin News

Syrian opposition urges UN take action on Idlib attack
Syrian opposition urges UN take action on Idlib attack

Syrian National Coalition accused Assad regime for violating UN resolution by attacking civilians with chlorine gas  

World Bulletin / News Desk

The National Coalition of Syrian Opposition and Revolutionary Forces has called on the United Nations Security Council (UNSC) to take emergency action to end the Russian and Syrian regime attacks on the northwestern city of Idlib.

The call from the Syrian National Coalition followed the recent attacks on several points of opposition-held Idlib, demanded the urgent interference of the UNSC and to make decisions directly against Russia.

"It is expected from the international community to work at all levels to condemn the attacks as well as to save civilians in Idlib, Ghouta and all across Syria and to stop the attacks," the statement read.

It is also noted that the Assad regime attacked civilians in the Saraqib district of Idlib with chlorine gas labeling it as a "repeated violation" of the UN resolutions.

On Sunday, Russian fighter jets carried out at least 40 airstrikes on Kafr Nabl, Maarrat al-Numan, Morek, Khan Shaykhun and Umm al-Halihan districts, according to the national coalition.

The White Helmets, also known as the Syria Civil Defense, said that eight people were killed and at least 40 others injured Sunday when a chlorine gas attack by the Assad regime targeted a residential area in Saraqib district.   

Located in northern Syria near the Turkish border, the Idlib province was declared a "de-escalation zone".

Controlled by anti-regime armed groups, the province has been under intense airstrikes for the last two months.

In January alone, 211 civilians were killed and 1,447 wounded.

Syria has been locked in a devastating civil war since March 2011, when the Bashar al-Assad regime cracked down on pro-democracy protests with unexpected ferocity.

While UN officials say hundreds of thousands of people have been killed in the conflict, Syrian regime officials say the death toll is closer to 10,000.



