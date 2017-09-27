Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
12:48, 05 February 2018 Monday
History
10:13, 05 February 2018 Monday

  • Share
Today in History February 05
Today in History February 05

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.

World Bulletin / News Desk

1556   Henry II of France and Philip of Spain sign the truce of Vaucelles.
1631   A ship from Bristol, the Lyon, arrives with provisions for the Massachusetts Bay Colony.
1762   Martinique, a major French base in the Lesser Antilles of the West Indies, surrenders to the British.
1783   Sweden recognizes U.S. independence.
1846   The first Pacific Coast newspaper, Oregon Spectator, is published.
1864   Federal forces occupy Jackson, Miss.
1865   The three-day Battle of Hatcher's Run, Va., begins.
1900   The United States and Great Britain sign the Hay-Pauncefote Treaty, giving the United States the right to build a canal in Nicaragua but not to fortify it.
1917   U.S. Congress nullifies President Woordrow Wilson's veto of the Immigration Act; literacy tests are required.
1918   The Soviets proclaim separation of church and state.
1922   The Reader's Digest begins publication in New York.
1922   William Larned's steel-framed tennis racquet gets its first test.
1945   American and French troops destroy German forces in the Colmar Pocket in France.
1947   The Soviet Union and Great Britain reject terms for an American trusteeship over Japanese Pacific Isles.
1952   New York adopts three-colored traffic lights.
1961   The Soviets launch Sputnik V, the heaviest satellite to date at 7.1 tons.
1968   U.S. troops divide Viet Cong at Hue while the Saigon government claims they will arm loyal citizens.
1971   Two Apollo 14 astronauts walk on the moon.
1972   It is reported that the United States has agreed to sell 42 F-4 Phantom jets to Israel.
1985   U.S. halts a loan to Chile in protest over human rights abuses.


Related History
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
History News
Today in History February 05
Today in History February 05

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History February 04
Today in History February 04

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History February 03
Today in History February 03

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History February 02
Today in History February 02

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History February 01
Today in History February 01

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History January 31
Today in History January 31

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History January 30
Today in History January 30

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History January 29
Today in History January 29

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History January 28
Today in History January 28

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History January 26
Today in History January 26

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History January 25
Today in History January 25

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History January 24
Today in History January 24

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History January 23
Today in History January 23

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History January 22
Today in History January 22

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History January 21
Today in History January 21

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.
Today in History January 20
Today in History January 20

A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.

News

Today in History February 04
Today in History February 04

Today in History February 03
Today in History February 03

Today in History February 02
Today in History February 02

Today in History February 01
Today in History February 01

Today in History January 31
Today in History January 31

Today in History January 30
Today in History January 30






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 