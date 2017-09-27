Today in History February 05

|1556
|
|Henry II of France and Philip of Spain sign the truce of Vaucelles.
|1631
|
|A ship from Bristol, the Lyon, arrives with provisions for the Massachusetts Bay Colony.
|1762
|
|Martinique, a major French base in the Lesser Antilles of the West Indies, surrenders to the British.
|1783
|
|Sweden recognizes U.S. independence.
|1846
|
|The first Pacific Coast newspaper, Oregon Spectator, is published.
|1864
|
|Federal forces occupy Jackson, Miss.
|1865
|
|The three-day Battle of Hatcher's Run, Va., begins.
|1900
|
|The United States and Great Britain sign the Hay-Pauncefote Treaty, giving the United States the right to build a canal in Nicaragua but not to fortify it.
|1917
|
|U.S. Congress nullifies President Woordrow Wilson's veto of the Immigration Act; literacy tests are required.
|1918
|
|The Soviets proclaim separation of church and state.
|1922
|
|The Reader's Digest begins publication in New York.
|1922
|
|William Larned's steel-framed tennis racquet gets its first test.
|1945
|
|American and French troops destroy German forces in the Colmar Pocket in France.
|1947
|
|The Soviet Union and Great Britain reject terms for an American trusteeship over Japanese Pacific Isles.
|1952
|
|New York adopts three-colored traffic lights.
|1961
|
|The Soviets launch Sputnik V, the heaviest satellite to date at 7.1 tons.
|1968
|
|U.S. troops divide Viet Cong at Hue while the Saigon government claims they will arm loyal citizens.
|1971
|
|Two Apollo 14 astronauts walk on the moon.
|1972
|
|It is reported that the United States has agreed to sell 42 F-4 Phantom jets to Israel.
|1985
|
|U.S. halts a loan to Chile in protest over human rights abuses.