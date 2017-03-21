Turkey plans to explore resources in E. Mediterranean

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey has a plan to conduct exploration activities in the eastern Mediterranean region in the near future, Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu said Sunday.

In an interview with the Greek daily Kathimerini, Cavusoglu said one of the key elements of the Turkish energy policy is to increase the use of domestic energy resources.

“It is our sovereign right to seek and explore these resources so we plan to start drilling in the eastern Mediterranean region in the near future,” he said.

The foreign minister said the Turkish Cypriots, as co-owners of Cyprus, have an absolute right to the natural resources on the island.

“We find it unacceptable that the Greek Cypriot side insists on acting as the sole owner of the island,” he added.

The foreign minister emphasized that Turkey is determined to support the Turkish Cypriots and help them broaden their legitimate rights to the natural resources of the island, and also to protect Turkey’s rights and interests on its "continental shelf".

Cavusoglu said that the efforts to reach a solution between Greek Cypriots and Turkish Cypriots failed in July 2017 when the Cyprus conference ended without any results.

“Greek Cypriots are wrong if they think Turkish Cypriots may be restricted to the status of a simple minority. That will never happen. Turkish Cypriots will never agree and Turkey, as a guarantor of power in Cyprus, will never allow it,” he said.