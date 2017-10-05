Borsa Istanbul goes down at opening

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey's benchmark stock index BIST 100 fell by 0.33 percent or 394.83 points to open at 117,724.57 points on Monday.

The banking and holding sector indices were down 0.44 percent and 0.33 percent, respectively.

Among all sector indices, informatics technology was the best performer, gaining 0.50 percent; insurance saw the biggest fall, which went down by 0.88 percent.

Turkey's benchmark stock index Friday closed down with a 0.78 percent fall to stand at 118,119.40 points, with a 5.3 billion Turkish lira ($1.4 billion) trade volume.

The USD/Turkish lira rose slightly to 3.7720 at 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) on Monday, compared with the previous day's closing rate of 3.7650.

The euro/lira rate went up slightly to 4.6990 from Friday's close of 4.6840.

However, Brent oil dropped to $67.90 per barrel at 9.40 a.m. local time (0640GMT) compared with $68.16 at Friday's close.