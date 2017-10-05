Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
12:48, 05 February 2018 Monday
Economy
11:10, 05 February 2018 Monday

  • Share
Borsa Istanbul goes down at opening
Borsa Istanbul goes down at opening

BIST 100 decreases by 0.33 percent, US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate rises slightly to 3.77  

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey's benchmark stock index BIST 100 fell by 0.33 percent or 394.83 points to open at 117,724.57 points on Monday.

The banking and holding sector indices were down 0.44 percent and 0.33 percent, respectively.

Among all sector indices, informatics technology was the best performer, gaining 0.50 percent; insurance saw the biggest fall, which went down by 0.88 percent.

Turkey's benchmark stock index Friday closed down with a 0.78 percent fall to stand at 118,119.40 points, with a 5.3 billion Turkish lira ($1.4 billion) trade volume.

The USD/Turkish lira rose slightly to 3.7720 at 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT) on Monday, compared with the previous day's closing rate of 3.7650.

The euro/lira rate went up slightly to 4.6990 from Friday's close of 4.6840.

However, Brent oil dropped to $67.90 per barrel at 9.40 a.m. local time (0640GMT) compared with $68.16 at Friday's close.



Related Borsa Istanbul
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Economy News
Borsa Istanbul goes down at opening
Borsa Istanbul goes down at opening

BIST 100 decreases by 0.33 percent, US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate rises slightly to 3.77  
Next crisis could threaten eurozone cohesion
Next crisis could threaten eurozone cohesion

Optimism has returned to the 19-nation single currency area in recent months, as the economy appears finally to be climbing out of the long gloom that followed the financial crisis.
Turkey Registered motor vehicles rise 2 7 pct in 2017
Turkey: Registered motor vehicles rise 2.7 pct in 2017

Number of registered motor vehicles surpasses 22 million: TurkStat
Borsa Istanbul up at opening
Borsa Istanbul up at opening

BIST 100 rises 0.24 pct, US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate stands at 3.7470
Turkey earned nearly 1B from hazelnut exports Report
Turkey earned nearly $1B from hazelnut exports: Report

Over 150,000 tons of hazelnuts exported between last September and January, according to data  
Turkish stocks up at opening session
Turkish stocks up at opening session

BIST 100 index gains 0.41 percent at opening; US dollar/Turkish lira exchange rate goes up to 3.7600
US oil production nears record set in 1970
US oil production nears record set in 1970

New government report finds that production last November averaged above 10 million barrels per day
EU's unemployment rate fell in 2017
EU's unemployment rate fell in 2017

EU28 unemployment rate recorded at 7.3 pct, eurozone unemployment rate stood at 8.7 pct last year, says Eurostat
Facebook bans ads for cryptocurrencies
Facebook bans ads for cryptocurrencies

The social media giant said it is barring ads for "financial products and services that are frequently associated with misleading or deceptive promotional practices, such as binary options, initial coin offerings and cryptocurrency."
Borsa Istanbul up at opening
Borsa Istanbul up at opening

BIST 100 index rises 368.5 pts; US dollar-lira rate slightly rises to 3.7690
Turkey's exports up over 10 pct in 2017
Turkey's exports up over 10 pct in 2017

Exports increase by 10.2 pct to surpass $157B; Foreign trade volume stands at nearly $391B
Turkish banking sector net profit hits all-time high
Turkish banking sector net profit hits all-time high

Banking sector receives $13B net profit in 2017, marking over 30 percent hike, year-on-year, official data shows
Moscow exchange begins trading in Turkish lira
Moscow exchange begins trading in Turkish lira

Moscow Exchange announces start of trade in Turkish lira, says around 1.5 million rubles ($26,000) traded on first day
Turkey's economic confidence index rises 10 percent
Turkey's economic confidence index rises 10 percent

Index reaches nearly 105 points, according to official data
Borsa Istanbul goes down in opening session
Borsa Istanbul goes down in opening session

BIST 100 index decreases 631.16 points or 0.52 percent to open at 120,214.14 points
Top Dutch banks hit by cyber attacks
Top Dutch banks hit by cyber attacks

Rabobank, the country's number two lender, saw its internet banking services go down on Monday morning.

News

Borsa Istanbul up at opening
Borsa Istanbul up at opening

Borsa Istanbul up at opening
Borsa Istanbul up at opening

Borsa Istanbul goes down in opening session
Borsa Istanbul goes down in opening session

Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul up at open

Borsa Istanbul flat at opening
Borsa Istanbul flat at opening

Turkey's Borsa Istanbul starts week up
Turkey's Borsa Istanbul starts week up






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 