Israel detains 21 Palestinians in West Bank raids

World Bulletin / News Desk

Israeli forces rounded up 21 Palestinians in overnight raids across the Israeli-occupied West Bank, according to the Israeli military on Monday.

The individuals were arrested for "suspected involvement in terrorist activities," the army said in a statement without elaborating.

According to Palestinian figures, roughly 6,400 Palestinians are currently held in Israeli prisons, including dozens of women and 300 minors.

Some 450 of these are under what Israel calls "administrative detention" where they face neither trial or charge.

Twelve members of the Palestinian Legislative Council, which in theory serves as a Palestinian parliament, also remain in Israeli custody.

The Israeli army frequently carries out sweeping arrest campaigns across the occupied West Bank under the pretext of searching for "wanted" Palestinians.