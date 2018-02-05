Worldbulletin News

Asia-Pacific
South Korea appeals court frees Samsung heir
South Korea appeals court frees Samsung heir

Judges said Lee, vice chairman of the world's biggest smartphone and memory chip maker Samsung Electronics, had been forced to offer bribes to then-president Park Geun-Hye and her close confidante. 

World Bulletin / News Desk

A South Korean appeals court on Monday dismissed most of Samsung heir Lee Jae-Yong's bribery convictions  and cut his prison sentence to a suspended term, ordering his immediate release.

Samsung Electronics, which last week reported record profits, is the flagship subsidiary of the giant Samsung group, by far the biggest of the family-controlled conglomerates known as chaebols that dominate Asia's fourth-largest economy.

The chaebols played key roles in the South's dramatic economic growth but have long had close and sometimes murky ties with political authorities. Commentators said Monday's decision was in keeping with past lenient legal treatment of their leaders.

At his original trial Lee, 49, was convicted of a range of offences, including bribery, embezzlement, money laundering and perjury in parliament, in connection with the sprawling corruption scandal that brought down Park Geun-Hye.

The case centred on payments Samsung made to Park's secret confidante Choi Soon-Sil, with prosecutors arguing they were intended to secure government favours.

He had been sentenced to five years in jail, making him the first Samsung chief to serve prison time, even though his father was twice convicted of criminal offences and his grandfather was earlier embroiled in scandal.

But the Seoul high court on Monday struck out most of the convictions and reduced the penalty on the remainder to a suspended prison sentence of two and a half years.

The court said Lee had been "forced" to offer Park bribes and there was "no evidence" that Lee explicitly demanded policy favours in return.   

"Park Geun-Hye and Choi Soon-Sil should be seen as the main players in this scandal," said the ruling, read out in court by one of the judges.

Lee walked out of the courthouse swinging the hands that had been cuffed every time he arrived and left the building since he was first detained in February last year, television pictures showed.

The badge bearing his prisoner number that had been pinned to his jacket earlier was gone, and he smiled -- although he had appeared to have lost weight during his time in custody.

He was driven back to his detention centre for formalities before being released.

The Samsung group, whose revenues are equivalent to around a fifth of the country's GDP, has lobbied hard against the convictions of Lee and four other senior executives. Shim Jung-Taik, an author of several books on Samsung and its corporate culture, said: "It shows that, in South Korea, politicians come and go but Samsung's power never fades away.

"We still have this widespread mindset that 'our economy will collapse without chaebols, and the chaebols will collapse unless they are controlled by the members of their founding families," Shim told AFP.



