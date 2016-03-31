11:47, 05 February 2018 Monday

South Africa's ANC to hold talks on Zuma's future

World Bulletin / News Desk

Senior members of South Africa's ANC party will hold an emergency meeting Monday to discuss whether President Jacob Zuma should stay in office after he reportedly refused to resign.

Some African National Congress (ANC) members are pushing for Cyril Ramaphosa, the new head of the party, to replace Zuma as president immediately.

But Zuma loyalists have said that the president should complete his second and final term in office, which would end when elections are held next year.

The ANC's 26-person National Working Committee was due at meet at Luthuli House, the party headquarters in Johannesburg, at 2:00 pm (1200 GMT).

"Yes, it is happening, it will be dealing with this situation," a party official told AFP, declining to be named, in reply to a question about the meeting and media speculation over Zuma's possible exit.