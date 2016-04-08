75 migrants held in Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk

A total of 75 undocumented migrants were held in Turkey on Monday, according to a gendarmerie source.

In eastern Elazig province, the gendarmerie was notified about the presence of several people walking on the Erzincan-Erzurum road; the gendarme forces then detained 47 migrants, the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media, said.

The source added among the migrants were Afghans, Pakistanis and Iranians.

Separately, gendarmerie detained 28 other migrants, among them Iranians and Syrians, in western Kirklareli, the source added.

The migrants were planning to reach Europe using illegal routes.