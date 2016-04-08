Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
12:48, 05 February 2018 Monday
Turkey
12:12, 05 February 2018 Monday

  • Share
75 migrants held in Turkey
75 migrants held in Turkey

47 held in eastern Erzincan, 28 in western Kirklareli

World Bulletin / News Desk

A total of 75 undocumented migrants were held in Turkey on Monday, according to a gendarmerie source.

In eastern Elazig province, the gendarmerie was notified about the presence of several people walking on the Erzincan-Erzurum road; the gendarme forces then detained 47 migrants, the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on talking to the media, said.

The source added among the migrants were Afghans, Pakistanis and Iranians.

Separately, gendarmerie detained 28 other migrants, among them Iranians and Syrians, in western Kirklareli, the source added.

The migrants were planning to reach Europe using illegal routes. 



Related Turkey migrant
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
75 migrants held in Turkey
75 migrants held in Turkey

47 held in eastern Erzincan, 28 in western Kirklareli
Turkey plans to explore resources in E Mediterranean
Turkey plans to explore resources in E. Mediterranean

‘It is our sovereign right to explore resources in eastern Mediterranean region,’ Turkish Foreign Minister Cavusoglu says
Turkey to move into Manbij if PYD PKK does not
Turkey to move into Manbij if PYD/PKK does not leave

More than 900 terrorists neutralized in Afrin operation so far, Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag says
Erdogan congratulates opposition leader on reelection
Erdogan congratulates opposition leader on reelection

Kemal Kilicdaroglu reelected Saturday as chairman of main opposition Republican People's Party
Operation Olive Branch 7 Turkish soldiers killed
Operation Olive Branch: 7 Turkish soldiers killed

Soldiers martyred in clashes with PKK and ISIL terrorists, says Turkish General Staff
Turkey has 'no interest in occupying any part of Syria
Turkey has 'no interest in occupying any part of Syria’

Once Operation Olive Branch is completed, we will return area back to people of Afrin, presidential spokesman says
Erdogan Macron discuss Afrin operation over phone
Erdogan, Macron discuss Afrin operation over phone

Turkish, French presidents also exchange views on Sochi talks
Kilicdaroglu reelected head of main opposition party
Kilicdaroglu reelected head of main opposition party

Kilicdaroglu gets 790 out of 1,237 votes
Erdogan Turkish troops 'getting close' to Afrin city
Erdogan: Turkish troops 'getting close' to Afrin city

Turkish president shares details of success in ongoing Operation Olive Branch
Turkey exports tea to 110 countries
Turkey exports tea to 110 countries

Head of General Directorate of Tea Enterprises says processed tea is being sent to European, African, Asian and US markets
Over 80 Syrians rescued off Turkish Mediterranean coast
Over 80 Syrians rescued off Turkish Mediterranean coast

Women and children are among Syrians rescued Friday, according to Mersin governor's office
Turkey 'concerned' over Haniyeh terror listing
Turkey 'concerned' over Haniyeh terror listing

Foreign Ministry says US decision 'overlooks fact that Hamas is an important reality of Palestinian political life'
Close to 900 terrorists 'neutralized' so far in Afrin op
Close to 900 terrorists 'neutralized' so far in Afrin op

15 terrorist targets also hit in overnight airstrikes, Turkish military says
Turkey expects Greece to make 'fair' judgements
Turkey expects Greece to make 'fair' judgements

Turkey 'disappointed' over Greek court's denial of extradition of accused terrorist, says Foreign Ministry
US support to YPG imperils Turkey's security Cavusoglu
US support to YPG imperils Turkey's security: Cavusoglu

Future of Syria will be determined by Syrians, Turkish foreign minister says
Turkey slams Greece for refusing terrorist extradition
Turkey slams Greece for refusing terrorist extradition

Around 900 FETO and DHKP-C terrorists taking shelter in Greece, says Turkish Deputy PM Hakan Cavusoglu

News

86 undocumented migrants held off Libyan coast
86 undocumented migrants held off Libyan coast

Over 200 undocumented migrants held in NW Turkey
Over 200 undocumented migrants held in NW Turkey

US border patrol destroys life-saving aid for migrants
US border patrol destroys life-saving aid for migrants

Over 20 undocumented migrants rescued in Mediterranean
Over 20 undocumented migrants rescued in Mediterranean

123 undocumented migrants rescued off Libyan coast
123 undocumented migrants rescued off Libyan coast

Over 680 undocumented migrants held in Turkey
Over 680 undocumented migrants held in Turkey

Turkey plans to explore resources in E. Mediterranean
Turkey plans to explore resources in E Mediterranean

Turkey to move into Manbij if PYD/PKK does not leave
Turkey to move into Manbij if PYD PKK does not

Turkey condemns 'heinous terrorist attack' in Pakistan
Turkey condemns 'heinous terrorist attack' in Pakistan

Turkey exports tea to 110 countries
Turkey exports tea to 110 countries

Turkey to support entrepreneurs in clean technology
Turkey to support entrepreneurs in clean technology

Over 80 Syrians rescued off Turkish Mediterranean coast
Over 80 Syrians rescued off Turkish Mediterranean coast






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 