Soldier, militant killed in Lebanon raid

World Bulletin / News Desk

A Lebanese soldier was killed in a raid on a suspected militant hideout in northern Lebanon on Monday, according to the Lebanese military.

In a statement, the army said a military force came under gunfire during the raid on a house in the al-Tabbaneh district of Tripoli, leaving a soldier dead.

A number of soldiers were also injured in the attack, the army said.

According to the statement, the raid aimed to capture militant Hajar al-Abdullah, who was killed in the gunfight.

Al-Abdullah’s brother was detained and weapons and cash were seized during the raid.

In late 2014, a number of people were killed in a gunbattle between army forces and militants in al-Tabbaneh district.