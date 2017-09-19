14:03, 05 February 2018 Monday

Ryanair profits rise despite cancellations crisis

World Bulletin / News Desk

Ireland's troubled Ryanair said Monday that quarterly net profits rose 12 percent despite a cancellations crisis, but warned Britain was under-estimating the risk of "serious disruption" to flights following Brexit.

In another boost, the group forecast passenger traffic would climb eight percent to 130 million for the full year which ends in March 2018. That was upgraded from previous guidance of 129 million.

And Ryanair also announced a 750-million-euro share buyback which will begin this month.

"We are pleased to report this... increase in profits during a very challenging third quarter," said chief executive Michael O'Leary.

Investors seemed unmoved, with Ryanair shares down more than 3 percent in morning trading in Dublin.