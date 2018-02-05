Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
00:59, 06 February 2018 Tuesday
Asia-Pacific
14:47, 05 February 2018 Monday

  • Share
Nepal ban on women migrants violates rights: UN
Nepal ban on women migrants violates rights: UN

Nepal last year introduced a ban on women working as domestic helpers in the Gulf, one of various laws passed over the last decade to protect female migrant workers from sexual exploitation.

World Bulletin / News Desk

Nepal's restrictions on woman migrating for work are discriminatory and inconsistent with international law, a United Nations rights official said Monday during a visit to the country.

"These bans are ineffective and create the consequence that women migrate through irregular channels and become victims of trafficking," said the UN Special Rapporteur on the human rights of migrants, Felipe Gonzalez Morales.

"They (the government) don't realise it's discrimination, but these policies are inconsistent with international law and should be lifted."

Nearly half a million Nepalis migrated for work in 2015/16, according to the latest available government data, and migrant remittances account for over a third of the country's GDP.

The vast majority are men working in construction in the Gulf and Malaysia, but around 20,000 women also left that year despite various laws that restrict female migration.

In recent years Nepal has introduced a minimum age limit for female migrant workers, prevented mothers with children under two from leaving the country for work, and most recently banned women from domestic work in the Gulf, though enforcement has been patchy.

"The government is trying to make a statement that they are protecting (women). But this can be done through other means," Morales said.

Morales was speaking after an eight-day visit to the impoverished Himalayan nation to assess the recruitment processes for Nepalis working abroad.

Nepal's government has been criticised for failing to protect migrant workers from exorbitant fees charged by recruitment agencies that leave them mired in debt and trapped in jobs overseas.

In 2015 it banned agencies from charging migrants for flights and visas, but enforcement has been weak. Some suspect authorities are reluctant to clamp down on the lucrative industry.

"Everyone agrees that there is a big problem in the recruitment process, but there doesn't seem to be a concrete plan to take steps to have the employers paying for this, which would be the solution according to international standards," said Morales.

Nepal's reliance on the cash flow from citizens overseas leaves it vulnerable to changes in host countries.

Political instability in Qatar and an economic slowdown in Saudi Arabia -- the two largest recipient countries of Nepali workers -- saw the number of new arrivals from Nepal slump at the end of last year.

Remittances declined by 1.4 percent in the same period, a tiny drop that still resulted in Nepal's current account balance slipping into the red, according to central bank figures.



Related UN Nepal
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Asia-Pacific News
Trump attacks Britain's public healthcare system
Trump attacks Britain's public healthcare system

"The Democrats are pushing for Universal HealthCare while thousands of people are marching in the UK because their U system is going broke and not working," he wrote in an early morning tweet.
UK high court blocks suspected hacker's US extradition
UK high court blocks suspected hacker's US extradition

Court agrees Love's extradition would seriously harm his health
Turkish Cypriot president congratulates Anastasiades
Turkish Cypriot president congratulates Anastasiades

Mustafa Akinci says he hopes for peace and serenity on the island during second term of Greek Cypriot leader
PLO official decries Israel s school demolition policy
PLO official decries Israel’s school demolition policy

Some 45 Palestinian schools are facing the threat of demolition by Israel, according to OCHA
Soros denies funding Israel anti-deportation protests
Soros denies funding Israel anti-deportation protests

Netanyahu accused Soros of funding protests against Israeli plans to deport African asylum-seekers
Israel detains 21 Palestinians in West Bank raids
Israel detains 21 Palestinians in West Bank raids

Some 6,400 Palestinians are currently held in Israeli prisons, according to Palestinian figures
45 Palestinian schools under Israeli demolition threat
45 Palestinian schools under Israeli demolition threat

UN humanitarian agency official voices concern for demolition of Palestinian classrooms by Israeli authority
More Gaza hospitals shut over power shortage
More Gaza hospitals shut over power shortage

Gaza has struggled with severe electricity shortages since 2006
Iran minister blasts Trump over oil and gas contracts
Iran minister blasts Trump over oil and gas contracts

"Trump is trying to destabilise market conditions for those who want to work in Iran," Bijan Namdar Zanganeh told a press conference.
At least two killed in South Carolina train collision
At least two killed in South Carolina train collision

The Amtrak train traveling between New York and Miami collided with the CSX freight train and derailed in Cayce, near Columbia, the state's capital, at around 2:30 am on Sunday.
Russia criticizes new US nuclear plan
Russia criticizes new US nuclear plan

On Friday, Pentagon issued policy statement focusing on developing smaller atomic bombs
Greek Cypriots vote in second round to elect leader
Greek Cypriots vote in second round to elect leader

Current leader Nicos Anastasiades competing against Stavros Malas in second round
PLO calls for urgent action plan on Israel
PLO calls for urgent action plan on Israel

Decision made at meeting of executive committee chaired by President Mahmoud Abbas
Palestinian teen killed in raid on Israel's Jenin
Palestinian teen killed in raid on Israel's Jenin

19-year-old Ahmad Semir Abu Ubeyd succumbed to severe head wound in hospital, according to Palestinian Health Ministry
Russian cyber-fraud suspect extradited to US
Russian cyber-fraud suspect extradited to US

Peter Levashov, 37, was due to appear before a federal judge in Connecticut where he faces hacking, wire and email fraud, identity theft and conspiracy charges.
Pentagon pushes for new low-yield nuclear weapons
Pentagon pushes for new, low-yield nuclear weapons

The so-called Nuclear Posture Review outlines the Pentagon's nuclear ambitions under President Donald Trump and is the first time since 2010 that the military has spelled out how it foresees nuclear threats in the coming decades.

News

Voters in southern Nepal flock to 2nd round elections
Voters in southern Nepal flock to 2nd round elections

At least 31 dead in central Nepal bus accident
At least 31 dead in central Nepal bus accident

Nepalese pride pushes government to measure Everest
Nepalese pride pushes government to measure Everest

Nepal's prime minister under fire over 'jumbo Cabinet'
Nepal's prime minister under fire over 'jumbo Cabinet'

Nepal fails to pass controversial constitution amendment
Nepal fails to pass controversial constitution amendment

At least 70 killed in Nepal due to floods, landslides
At least 70 killed in Nepal due to floods landslides

UN chief urges Maldives government to respect court ruling
UN chief urges Maldives government to respect court ruling

Israel to levy taxes on church, UN properties in J'lem
Israel to levy taxes on church UN properties in J'lem

UN: 90 migrants drowned off Libya coast
UN 90 migrants drowned off Libya coast

Three jailed Catalan leaders appeal to UN panel
Three jailed Catalan leaders appeal to UN panel

UN launches appeal for over 200,000 displaced by Boko Haram
UN launches appeal for over 200 000 displaced by Boko

UN chief says reviewing strategy of peacekeeping
UN chief says reviewing strategy of peacekeeping






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 