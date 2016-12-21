Worldbulletin News

15:30, 05 February 2018 Monday

EU negotiator warns 'not a minute to lose' in Brexit talks
EU negotiator warns 'not a minute to lose' in Brexit talks

"My feeling is that we have not a minute to lose because we want to achieve a deal," Barnier told the BBC and Sky News television as he left for London.

World Bulletin / News Desk

The EU's chief negotiator Michel Barnier stressed the urgency of Brexit talks ahead of a meeting with Prime Minister Theresa May on Monday, with her government still deeply divided on the negotiations.

Barnier will also meet the UK's Brexit minister David Davis ahead of talks between British and European Union officials in Brussels from Tuesday to Friday.

Reports in recent days that some government ministers will seek to keep Britain in a customs union with the EU in order to safeguard trade ties have raised tensions between pro-EU and pro-Brexit factions.

But ahead of Barnier's visit, May's spokesman said that Britain did not want to be in a customs union with the EU once it leaves the bloc.

"It is not the government's policy to be a member of the customs union or a customs union," he told a daily briefing on Monday, saying the two options were instead "a new customs partnership" or "a highly streamlined customs arrangement".

London and Brussels struck a preliminary deal on key Brexit issues in December but are yet to discuss the conditions for a post-Brexit transition period and future trade relations.



