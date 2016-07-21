Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
01:02, 06 February 2018 Tuesday
Caucasus
15:54, 05 February 2018 Monday

  • Share
Azerbaijan calls surprise snap presidential poll
Azerbaijan calls surprise snap presidential poll

The oil-rich country was initially set to hold the vote on October 17.

World Bulletin / News Desk

Azerbaijan's strongman Ilham Aliyev on Monday called a snap presidential vote for April, six months ahead of schedule, as opposition politicians slammed the surprise move.

"Set the date of the election of the President of the Republic of Azerbaijan on April 11," Aliyev ordered in a decree posted on his website without providing an immediate explanation for the move.

Last week, the deputy chair of the ruling Yeni Azerbaijan party, Ali Akhmedov, said that Aliyev planned to run for a fourth consecutive term.

"No-one knows what the true reason for calling a snap vote is," political anayst Hikmet Hadjizade told AFP.

The decision sparked strong criticism from opposition parties.

"The Aliyevs have been in power for some 45 years already and that contradicts the principles of a democratic republic," the leader of the opposition Popular Front party, Ali Kerimli, told AFP.

The veteran politician said the decision to hold early elections was aimed at shortening the campaign period and "hampering the opposition's efforts to prevent vote rigging".

So far, two opposition candidates -- Musavat party leader Isa Gambar and the chairman of the Classical Popular Front Party Mirmahmud Miralioglu -- have announced plans to run for president.



Related Azerbaijan
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Caucasus News
Trump attacks Britain's public healthcare system
Trump attacks Britain's public healthcare system

"The Democrats are pushing for Universal HealthCare while thousands of people are marching in the UK because their U system is going broke and not working," he wrote in an early morning tweet.
UK high court blocks suspected hacker's US extradition
UK high court blocks suspected hacker's US extradition

Court agrees Love's extradition would seriously harm his health
Turkish Cypriot president congratulates Anastasiades
Turkish Cypriot president congratulates Anastasiades

Mustafa Akinci says he hopes for peace and serenity on the island during second term of Greek Cypriot leader
PLO official decries Israel s school demolition policy
PLO official decries Israel’s school demolition policy

Some 45 Palestinian schools are facing the threat of demolition by Israel, according to OCHA
Soros denies funding Israel anti-deportation protests
Soros denies funding Israel anti-deportation protests

Netanyahu accused Soros of funding protests against Israeli plans to deport African asylum-seekers
Israel detains 21 Palestinians in West Bank raids
Israel detains 21 Palestinians in West Bank raids

Some 6,400 Palestinians are currently held in Israeli prisons, according to Palestinian figures
45 Palestinian schools under Israeli demolition threat
45 Palestinian schools under Israeli demolition threat

UN humanitarian agency official voices concern for demolition of Palestinian classrooms by Israeli authority
More Gaza hospitals shut over power shortage
More Gaza hospitals shut over power shortage

Gaza has struggled with severe electricity shortages since 2006
Iran minister blasts Trump over oil and gas contracts
Iran minister blasts Trump over oil and gas contracts

"Trump is trying to destabilise market conditions for those who want to work in Iran," Bijan Namdar Zanganeh told a press conference.
At least two killed in South Carolina train collision
At least two killed in South Carolina train collision

The Amtrak train traveling between New York and Miami collided with the CSX freight train and derailed in Cayce, near Columbia, the state's capital, at around 2:30 am on Sunday.
Russia criticizes new US nuclear plan
Russia criticizes new US nuclear plan

On Friday, Pentagon issued policy statement focusing on developing smaller atomic bombs
Greek Cypriots vote in second round to elect leader
Greek Cypriots vote in second round to elect leader

Current leader Nicos Anastasiades competing against Stavros Malas in second round
PLO calls for urgent action plan on Israel
PLO calls for urgent action plan on Israel

Decision made at meeting of executive committee chaired by President Mahmoud Abbas
Palestinian teen killed in raid on Israel's Jenin
Palestinian teen killed in raid on Israel's Jenin

19-year-old Ahmad Semir Abu Ubeyd succumbed to severe head wound in hospital, according to Palestinian Health Ministry
Russian cyber-fraud suspect extradited to US
Russian cyber-fraud suspect extradited to US

Peter Levashov, 37, was due to appear before a federal judge in Connecticut where he faces hacking, wire and email fraud, identity theft and conspiracy charges.
Pentagon pushes for new low-yield nuclear weapons
Pentagon pushes for new, low-yield nuclear weapons

The so-called Nuclear Posture Review outlines the Pentagon's nuclear ambitions under President Donald Trump and is the first time since 2010 that the military has spelled out how it foresees nuclear threats in the coming decades.

News

Turkey, Azerbaijan to boost social security cooperation
Turkey Azerbaijan to boost social security cooperation

Turkmenistan, Azerbaijan discuss bilateral ties
Turkmenistan Azerbaijan discuss bilateral ties

Azerbaijani president receives Turkish, Iranian FMs
Azerbaijani president receives Turkish Iranian FMs

Turkey, Azerbaijan, Pakistan agree to cooperate
Turkey Azerbaijan Pakistan agree to cooperate

Azerbaijani president receives Russian FM
Azerbaijani president receives Russian FM

Baku-Tbilisi-Kars train completes first trip
Baku-Tbilisi-Kars train completes first trip






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 