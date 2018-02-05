Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
01:00, 06 February 2018 Tuesday
Africa
16:14, 05 February 2018 Monday

  • Share
EU concerned over rights abuses in E. Guinea
EU concerned over rights abuses in E. Guinea

President Teodoro Obiang Nguema seized power in the oil-rich former Spanish colony in 1979 and has faced a string of coup attempts during nearly four decades in office.

World Bulletin / News Desk

The European Union sees "a sharp decline" in human rights in Equatorial Guinea where an opposition figure died in custody and over 130 people have been detained since elections last year.

Critics accuse him of brutal repression of opponents as well as election fraud and corruption. 

"The restrictions on freedom and arrests, particularly those of political opponents ... since the elections in November 2017 arouse grave concern," said Catherine Ray, EU spokeswoman for foreign affairs and security policy, in a statement.

"The death in custody of Mr Ebee Ela, a member of the opposition party Ciudadanos por la Innovacion (CI, Citizens for Innovation), confirms the sharp decline in the human rights situation," Ray said.

Santiago Ebee Ela, 41, who was detained on January 2, died at the police headquarters in the capital Malabo of "cruel torture", the CI party has said.

President Nguema said Ebee Ela was "sick" and that the death was not due to ill-treatment and promised an investigation.

"Competent authorities in Equatorial Guinea should investigate in appropriate fashion without delay to clarify the reasons for the death," the EU's Ray responded.

On January 3, Malabo announced that security forces had foiled an attempted coup on December 24, after the arrest of about 30 foreign armed men just inside Cameroon at the junction with Gabonese and Equatorial Guinean territory.

The EU said the trials should be fair and in line with international norms.

From the mid-1990s, Equatorial Guinea became one of sub-Saharan Africa's biggest oil producers, but about two-thirds of its 1.2 million people live below the poverty line.



Related EU Guinea Teodoro Obiang Nguema
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Africa News
Trump attacks Britain's public healthcare system
Trump attacks Britain's public healthcare system

"The Democrats are pushing for Universal HealthCare while thousands of people are marching in the UK because their U system is going broke and not working," he wrote in an early morning tweet.
UK high court blocks suspected hacker's US extradition
UK high court blocks suspected hacker's US extradition

Court agrees Love's extradition would seriously harm his health
Turkish Cypriot president congratulates Anastasiades
Turkish Cypriot president congratulates Anastasiades

Mustafa Akinci says he hopes for peace and serenity on the island during second term of Greek Cypriot leader
PLO official decries Israel s school demolition policy
PLO official decries Israel’s school demolition policy

Some 45 Palestinian schools are facing the threat of demolition by Israel, according to OCHA
Soros denies funding Israel anti-deportation protests
Soros denies funding Israel anti-deportation protests

Netanyahu accused Soros of funding protests against Israeli plans to deport African asylum-seekers
Israel detains 21 Palestinians in West Bank raids
Israel detains 21 Palestinians in West Bank raids

Some 6,400 Palestinians are currently held in Israeli prisons, according to Palestinian figures
45 Palestinian schools under Israeli demolition threat
45 Palestinian schools under Israeli demolition threat

UN humanitarian agency official voices concern for demolition of Palestinian classrooms by Israeli authority
More Gaza hospitals shut over power shortage
More Gaza hospitals shut over power shortage

Gaza has struggled with severe electricity shortages since 2006
Iran minister blasts Trump over oil and gas contracts
Iran minister blasts Trump over oil and gas contracts

"Trump is trying to destabilise market conditions for those who want to work in Iran," Bijan Namdar Zanganeh told a press conference.
At least two killed in South Carolina train collision
At least two killed in South Carolina train collision

The Amtrak train traveling between New York and Miami collided with the CSX freight train and derailed in Cayce, near Columbia, the state's capital, at around 2:30 am on Sunday.
Russia criticizes new US nuclear plan
Russia criticizes new US nuclear plan

On Friday, Pentagon issued policy statement focusing on developing smaller atomic bombs
Greek Cypriots vote in second round to elect leader
Greek Cypriots vote in second round to elect leader

Current leader Nicos Anastasiades competing against Stavros Malas in second round
PLO calls for urgent action plan on Israel
PLO calls for urgent action plan on Israel

Decision made at meeting of executive committee chaired by President Mahmoud Abbas
Palestinian teen killed in raid on Israel's Jenin
Palestinian teen killed in raid on Israel's Jenin

19-year-old Ahmad Semir Abu Ubeyd succumbed to severe head wound in hospital, according to Palestinian Health Ministry
Russian cyber-fraud suspect extradited to US
Russian cyber-fraud suspect extradited to US

Peter Levashov, 37, was due to appear before a federal judge in Connecticut where he faces hacking, wire and email fraud, identity theft and conspiracy charges.
Pentagon pushes for new low-yield nuclear weapons
Pentagon pushes for new, low-yield nuclear weapons

The so-called Nuclear Posture Review outlines the Pentagon's nuclear ambitions under President Donald Trump and is the first time since 2010 that the military has spelled out how it foresees nuclear threats in the coming decades.

News

Dutch court jails Charles Taylor arms-supplier for 19 years
Dutch court jails Charles Taylor arms-supplier for 19 years

Guinea seizes shark fins from Chinese ships
Guinea seizes shark fins from Chinese ships

Schools reopening in Guinea afer 3-week strike, violence
Schools reopening in Guinea afer 3-week strike violence

Turkey donates 50 buses to Guinea's capital
Turkey donates 50 buses to Guinea's capital

Guinea stands with Turkey in fight against terror
Guinea stands with Turkey in fight against terror

Guinea to hold local elections in Feb 2017
Guinea to hold local elections in Feb 2017

EU negotiator warns 'not a minute to lose' in Brexit talks
EU negotiator warns 'not a minute to lose' in Brexit

Brexit haunts May as she seeks China trade post-EU
Brexit haunts May as she seeks China trade post-EU

EU says US needed for Mideast peace but can't do alone
EU says US needed for Mideast peace but can't do

EU's unemployment rate fell in 2017
EU's unemployment rate fell in 2017

Brexit: UK to be worse off in every scenario
Brexit UK to be worse off in every scenario

'Toxic bloc' warned of EU legal action over air pollution
Toxic bloc' warned of EU legal action over air pollution






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 