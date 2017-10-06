Update: 01:13, 06 February 2018 Tuesday

Global stock markets selloff accelerates

World Bulletin / News Desk

Most Asian and European stock markets slumped Monday on intensifying worries over the prospect of rising interest rates in the United States, dealers said.

New York's Dow Jones Industrial Average plunged more than two percent after the release of a healthy January jobs report that showed the biggest increase in wages in nine years. That catapulted 10-year Treasury yields -- a key global interest rates indicator -- to fresh four-year highs.

The turmoil claimed fresh losses in Asia and Europe on Monday, with traders fretting that a resurgent US economy will lead to rapid interest rate rises by the Federal Reserve.

The selling was fuelled also by profit-taking after a blistering January that saw several indexes strike record or multi-year highs, while energy firms were hit by a drop in oil prices.