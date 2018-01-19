Worldbulletin News

Today's News
12:56, 06 February 2018 Tuesday
Economy
Update: 02:13, 06 February 2018 Tuesday

Amazon hammers out tax deal with France
Amazon did not reveal how much it had paid over a French claim for nearly 200 million euros ($249 million) covering the period from 2006 to 2010.

World Bulletin / News Desk

US online retailer Amazon said Monday that it had settled a major tax claim in France and would start declaring all its earnings in the country locally, as European officials prepare to tighten the fiscal screws on digital economy giants.

It is one of the American technology giants in the line of fire in Europe over their tax-avoidance strategies, which often seem to route their income through low-tax nations  -- in Amazon's case, Luxembourg.

French President Emmanuel Macron has proposed a new mechanism for taxing US tech giants that would take into account the volume of sales generated in each European country, rather than on the profits that are booked through low-tax countries. 

Amazon announced a similar deal with Italy in December, paying 100 million euros to settle an investigation into suspected tax evasion from 2011 to 2015, while also agreeing to declare its income locally.

In 2012, Amazon revealed that it had been hit with a 198-million-euro tax bill in France for back taxes, interest and penalties relating to income spread between different jurisdictions.

At the time, the company had said it disagreed with the French assessment and vowed to "vigorously" fight it.

In its statement Monday, Amazon said it had created a French subsidiary for its European operations in August 2015, "with all retail revenues, expenses, profits and taxes due now accounted for in France."

The retailer also said it had invested over 2 billion euros in France since 2010, creating more than 5,500 jobs.



