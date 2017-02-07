Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
12:56, 06 February 2018 Tuesday
Palestine
Update: 03:14, 06 February 2018 Tuesday

  • Share
Israel settler injured in W. Bank knife attack
Israel settler injured in W. Bank knife attack

Motive for attack remains unclear with Israeli authorities yet to issue statement on incident  

World Bulletin / News Desk

An Israeli settler was seriously injured in a knife attack in the occupied West Bank on Monday, according to Israeli media reports. 

The man, who is reportedly in his forties, was attacked near the entrance of the Ariel settlement and is now in critical condition, Magen David Adom, Israel’s national emergency agency, said in a statement. 

The assailant, whose identity has not been released, was “neutralized”, Israeli radio reported without elaborating further.

The motive for the attack remains unclear, while the Israeli authorities have yet to issue a statement on the incident.



Related Israel West Bank
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Palestine News
Palestinian president UK FM discuss regional issues
Palestinian president, UK FM discuss regional issues

Mahmoud Abbas reiterates Palestinian leadership's commitment to two-state solution under pre-1967 borders  
US 'gravely alarmed' by chemical attacks in Syria
US 'gravely alarmed' by chemical attacks in Syria

Alleged chemical attack by Syrian regime is sixth reported instance in past 30 days, State Department says
Israel settler injured in W Bank knife attack
Israel settler injured in W. Bank knife attack

Motive for attack remains unclear with Israeli authorities yet to issue statement on incident  
Trump attacks Britain's public healthcare system
Trump attacks Britain's public healthcare system

"The Democrats are pushing for Universal HealthCare while thousands of people are marching in the UK because their U system is going broke and not working," he wrote in an early morning tweet.
UK high court blocks suspected hacker's US extradition
UK high court blocks suspected hacker's US extradition

Court agrees Love's extradition would seriously harm his health
Turkish Cypriot president congratulates Anastasiades
Turkish Cypriot president congratulates Anastasiades

Mustafa Akinci says he hopes for peace and serenity on the island during second term of Greek Cypriot leader
PLO official decries Israel s school demolition policy
PLO official decries Israel’s school demolition policy

Some 45 Palestinian schools are facing the threat of demolition by Israel, according to OCHA
Soros denies funding Israel anti-deportation protests
Soros denies funding Israel anti-deportation protests

Netanyahu accused Soros of funding protests against Israeli plans to deport African asylum-seekers
Israel detains 21 Palestinians in West Bank raids
Israel detains 21 Palestinians in West Bank raids

Some 6,400 Palestinians are currently held in Israeli prisons, according to Palestinian figures
45 Palestinian schools under Israeli demolition threat
45 Palestinian schools under Israeli demolition threat

UN humanitarian agency official voices concern for demolition of Palestinian classrooms by Israeli authority
More Gaza hospitals shut over power shortage
More Gaza hospitals shut over power shortage

Gaza has struggled with severe electricity shortages since 2006
Iran minister blasts Trump over oil and gas contracts
Iran minister blasts Trump over oil and gas contracts

"Trump is trying to destabilise market conditions for those who want to work in Iran," Bijan Namdar Zanganeh told a press conference.
At least two killed in South Carolina train collision
At least two killed in South Carolina train collision

The Amtrak train traveling between New York and Miami collided with the CSX freight train and derailed in Cayce, near Columbia, the state's capital, at around 2:30 am on Sunday.
Russia criticizes new US nuclear plan
Russia criticizes new US nuclear plan

On Friday, Pentagon issued policy statement focusing on developing smaller atomic bombs
Greek Cypriots vote in second round to elect leader
Greek Cypriots vote in second round to elect leader

Current leader Nicos Anastasiades competing against Stavros Malas in second round
PLO calls for urgent action plan on Israel
PLO calls for urgent action plan on Israel

Decision made at meeting of executive committee chaired by President Mahmoud Abbas

News

Israel detains 21 Palestinians in West Bank raids
Israel detains 21 Palestinians in West Bank raids

Israel rounds up 14 Palestinians in West Bank raids
Israel rounds up 14 Palestinians in West Bank raids

21 Palestinians detained in Israeli raids
21 Palestinians detained in Israeli raids

Israel approves new West Bank settlement units
Israel approves new West Bank settlement units

Likud Party approves annexation of W. Bank settlements
Likud Party approves annexation of W Bank settlements

Palestinians hurt in West Bank clashes
Palestinians hurt in West Bank clashes

Soros denies funding Israel anti-deportation protests
Soros denies funding Israel anti-deportation protests

45 Palestinian schools under Israeli demolition threat
45 Palestinian schools under Israeli demolition threat

Israel razes two classes in Bedouin school in Jerusalem
Israel razes two classes in Bedouin school in Jerusalem

Israeli forces raid Jenin, arrest 5 Palestinians
Israeli forces raid Jenin arrest 5 Palestinians

Israel to levy taxes on church, UN properties in J'lem
Israel to levy taxes on church UN properties in J'lem






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 