Update: 04:17, 06 February 2018 Tuesday

Macron in high-stakes visit to nationalist Corsica

World Bulletin / News Desk

Emmanuel Macron embarks on one of the trickiest visits of his young presidency Tuesday when he travels to Corsica, a nationalist bastion demanding greater freedom from the highly centralised French state.

On Saturday, thousands of nationalists set the tone for his two-day stay with a peaceful march in the island's capital Ajaccio to demand "democracy" and "respect for the Corsican people".

Speaking to RTL radio on Monday, the leader of the regional government, Gilles Simeoni, said Macron's visit had the potential to be "historic".

"There is an historic window of opportunity to end the cycle of conflict," Simeoni said, referring to the nearly four-decade bombing campaign conducted by the National Liberation Front of Corsica (FLNC) before a 2014 ceasefire.