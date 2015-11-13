Nearly 20 PKK suspects arrested in Turkey

World Bulletin / News Desk

Eighteen suspects were arrested Monday in southeastern and southern Turkey for alleged links to the terror group PKK, police sources said.

In the southeastern Batman province, police arrested three PKK suspects accused of spreading terrorist propaganda on social media, said a source on condition of anonymity due to restrictions on speaking to the media.

Separately, police arrested four PKK suspects in the Batman province.

Eleven suspects were also arrested in an anti-terror operation in the southern Adana province.

Four hunting rifles, 26 cartridges, 28 cellphones, and 15 sim cards were also seized during the operation.

The PKK -- listed as a terrorist organization by Turkey, the U.S. and the EU -- resumed its armed campaign against Turkey in July 2015.

Since then, it has been responsible for the deaths of more than 1,200 Turkish security personnel and civilians, including women and children.