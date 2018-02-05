Turkish, Italian presidents meet in Rome

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his Italian counterpart Sergio Mattarella on Monday met in the capital Rome.

Erdogan was welcomed in an official ceremony at the presidential palace.

The leaders held a 50-minute closed-door meeting where bilateral relations between the two countries were discussed.

After the meeting, Erdogan and his delegation were hosted at a banquet.

Erdogan is the first Turkish president to visit the Vatican City in 59 years. Earlier on Monday, he was welcomed in an official ceremony in front of the Vatican Apostolic Palace.

He is expected to receive executives of leading Italian firms during the visit.

The Turkish president embarked on an official visit to Rome on Feb. 4-5 following an invitation by Pope Francis.