Press agenda on February 06

World Bulletin / News Desk

TURKEY

ANKARA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party’s parliamentary group meeting.

ANKARA - Monitoring developments in and reactions to Turkey's Operation Olive Branch against PYD/PKK and Daesh terrorist groups in Afrin, northwestern Syria.

ANKARA - Defense Minister Nurettin Canikli to meet with Philippines Trade and Industry Minister Ramon Lopez.

PALESTINE

JERUSALEM - Turkish Youth and Sports Minister Osman Askin Bak to attend opening ceremony for Jerusalem 2018 OIC Youth Capital International Program.

BANGLADESH

DHAKA - Turkish Culture and Tourism Minister Numan Kurtulmus to attend 10th conference of OIC tourism ministers.

GERMANY

BERLIN - Final day of coalition negotiations between Chancellor Angela Merkel’s CDU/CSU bloc and Social Democratic Party (SPD).

BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA

SARAJEVO - Communications and Transport Minister Ismir Jusko to meet with representatives from Turkey's Highways​ Directorate over Turkish-financed project to link capitals of Bosnia and Serbia.​

UK

LONDON - Second phase of Brexit negotiations between Britain, EU to start.

LONDON - WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's legal team to challenge UK arrest warrant against him.

NIGERIA

LAGOS - Corruption trial of Nigeria's Senate President Bukola Saraki to resume.



ZAMBIA

LUSAKA - Turkish ambassador to deliver medical supplies donated by Turkish government to Zambia.