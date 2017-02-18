Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
12:56, 06 February 2018 Tuesday
Media
Update: 09:20, 06 February 2018 Tuesday

  • Share
Press agenda on February 06
Press agenda on February 06

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Tuesday Feb. 06, 2018

World Bulletin / News Desk

 

TURKEY

ANKARA - President Recep Tayyip Erdogan to attend ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party’s parliamentary group meeting.

ANKARA - Monitoring developments in and reactions to Turkey's Operation Olive Branch against PYD/PKK and Daesh terrorist groups in Afrin, northwestern Syria.

ANKARA - Defense Minister Nurettin Canikli to meet with Philippines Trade and Industry Minister Ramon Lopez.

 

 

PALESTINE

JERUSALEM - Turkish Youth and Sports Minister Osman Askin Bak to attend opening ceremony for Jerusalem 2018 OIC Youth Capital International Program.

 

BANGLADESH

DHAKA - Turkish Culture and Tourism Minister Numan Kurtulmus to attend 10th conference of OIC tourism ministers. 

 

GERMANY

BERLIN - Final day of coalition negotiations between Chancellor Angela Merkel’s CDU/CSU bloc and Social Democratic Party (SPD). 

 

BOSNIA AND HERZEGOVINA

SARAJEVO - Communications and Transport Minister Ismir Jusko to meet with representatives from Turkey's Highways​ Directorate over Turkish-financed project to link capitals of Bosnia and Serbia.​

 

UK

LONDON - Second phase of Brexit negotiations between Britain, EU to start. 

LONDON - WikiLeaks founder Julian Assange's legal team to challenge UK arrest warrant against him.

 

NIGERIA

LAGOS - Corruption trial of Nigeria's Senate President Bukola Saraki to resume. 
 

 

ZAMBIA

LUSAKA - Turkish ambassador to deliver medical supplies donated by Turkish government to Zambia. 

 


Related PRESS REVIEW
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Media News
Press agenda on February 06
Press agenda on February 06

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Tuesday Feb. 06, 2018
Press agenda on February 05
Press agenda on February 05

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Monday, Feb. 5, 2018
Press agenda on February 04
Press agenda on February 04

Here are the main topics World Buletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Sunday, Feb. 4, 2018
Press agenda on February 03
Press agenda on February 03

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018
Press agenda on February 02
Press agenda on February 02

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Friday, Feb. 02, 2018
Press agenda on February 01
Press agenda on February 01

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Thursday Feb. 1, 2018.
Press agenda on January 31
Press agenda on January 31

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Wednesday Jan. 31, 2018
Press agenda on January 30
Press agenda on January 30

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Tuesday Jan. 30, 2018
Press agenda on January 29
Press agenda on January 29

 Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Monday, Jan. 29, 2018
Press agenda on January 28
Press agenda on January 28

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018
Press agenda on January 27
Press agenda on January 27

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Saturday, Jan. 27, 2018
Press agenda on January 26
Press agenda on January 26

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Friday, Jan. 26, 2018
Press agenda on January 25
Press agenda on January 25

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Thursday Jan. 25, 2018
Press agenda on January 24
Press agenda on January 24

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Wednesday Jan. 24, 2018
Press agenda on January 23
Press agenda on January 23

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Tuesday, Jan. 23, 2018
Press agenda on January 22
Press agenda on January 22

Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Monday, Jan. 22, 2018

News

Press agenda on February 05
Press agenda on February 05

Press agenda on February 04
Press agenda on February 04

Press agenda on February 03
Press agenda on February 03

Press agenda on February 02
Press agenda on February 02

Press agenda on February 01
Press agenda on February 01

Press agenda on January 31
Press agenda on January 31






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 