Palestinian president, UK FM discuss regional issues

World Bulletin / News Desk

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson discussed recent political developments over the phone Monday.

According to Palestine’s official WAFA news agency, Abbas reiterated the Palestinian leadership’s commitment to a “two-state solution” and a Palestinian state within pre-1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Abbas said Palestine was ready to sit at the negotiating table with Israel to reach a solution based on the Arab Peace Initiative, resolutions of international legitimacy and the Road Map.

Johnson also emphasized the country's commitment to a two-state solution and the importance of efforts to find a peaceful solution to the conflict in the Middle East.

In December last year, U.S. President Donald Trump announced his recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and plans to move the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

UK Prime Minister Theresa May said Trump's decision was "unhelpful in terms of prospects for peace in the region".

She said the British embassy in Israel was based in Tel Aviv and there were “no plans to move it".

Trump’s decision also triggered condemnation and protests across the Arab and Muslim world.

Jerusalem remains at the heart of the Middle East conflict, with Palestinians hoping that East Jerusalem -- occupied by Israel since 1967 -- might eventually serve as the capital of a Palestinian state.