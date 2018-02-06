Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
12:56, 06 February 2018 Tuesday
Palestine
09:54, 06 February 2018 Tuesday

  • Share
Palestinian president, UK FM discuss regional issues
Palestinian president, UK FM discuss regional issues

Mahmoud Abbas reiterates Palestinian leadership's commitment to two-state solution under pre-1967 borders  

World Bulletin / News Desk

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas and British Foreign Minister Boris Johnson discussed recent political developments over the phone Monday.

According to Palestine’s official WAFA news agency, Abbas reiterated the Palestinian leadership’s commitment to a “two-state solution” and a Palestinian state within pre-1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital.

Abbas said Palestine was ready to sit at the negotiating table with Israel to reach a solution based on the Arab Peace Initiative, resolutions of international legitimacy and the Road Map.

Johnson also emphasized the country's commitment to a two-state solution and the importance of efforts to find a peaceful solution to the conflict in the Middle East.

In December last year, U.S. President Donald Trump announced his recognition of Jerusalem as Israel’s capital and plans to move the U.S. embassy from Tel Aviv to Jerusalem.

 UK Prime Minister Theresa May said Trump's decision was "unhelpful in terms of prospects for peace in the region".

She said the British embassy in Israel was based in Tel Aviv and there were “no plans to move it".

Trump’s decision also triggered condemnation and protests across the Arab and Muslim world.

Jerusalem remains at the heart of the Middle East conflict, with Palestinians hoping that East Jerusalem -- occupied by Israel since 1967 -- might eventually serve as the capital of a Palestinian state.



Related Palestine Abbas boris johnson
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Palestine News
Palestinian president UK FM discuss regional issues
Palestinian president, UK FM discuss regional issues

Mahmoud Abbas reiterates Palestinian leadership's commitment to two-state solution under pre-1967 borders  
US 'gravely alarmed' by chemical attacks in Syria
US 'gravely alarmed' by chemical attacks in Syria

Alleged chemical attack by Syrian regime is sixth reported instance in past 30 days, State Department says
Israel settler injured in W Bank knife attack
Israel settler injured in W. Bank knife attack

Motive for attack remains unclear with Israeli authorities yet to issue statement on incident  
Trump attacks Britain's public healthcare system
Trump attacks Britain's public healthcare system

"The Democrats are pushing for Universal HealthCare while thousands of people are marching in the UK because their U system is going broke and not working," he wrote in an early morning tweet.
UK high court blocks suspected hacker's US extradition
UK high court blocks suspected hacker's US extradition

Court agrees Love's extradition would seriously harm his health
Turkish Cypriot president congratulates Anastasiades
Turkish Cypriot president congratulates Anastasiades

Mustafa Akinci says he hopes for peace and serenity on the island during second term of Greek Cypriot leader
PLO official decries Israel s school demolition policy
PLO official decries Israel’s school demolition policy

Some 45 Palestinian schools are facing the threat of demolition by Israel, according to OCHA
Soros denies funding Israel anti-deportation protests
Soros denies funding Israel anti-deportation protests

Netanyahu accused Soros of funding protests against Israeli plans to deport African asylum-seekers
Israel detains 21 Palestinians in West Bank raids
Israel detains 21 Palestinians in West Bank raids

Some 6,400 Palestinians are currently held in Israeli prisons, according to Palestinian figures
45 Palestinian schools under Israeli demolition threat
45 Palestinian schools under Israeli demolition threat

UN humanitarian agency official voices concern for demolition of Palestinian classrooms by Israeli authority
More Gaza hospitals shut over power shortage
More Gaza hospitals shut over power shortage

Gaza has struggled with severe electricity shortages since 2006
Iran minister blasts Trump over oil and gas contracts
Iran minister blasts Trump over oil and gas contracts

"Trump is trying to destabilise market conditions for those who want to work in Iran," Bijan Namdar Zanganeh told a press conference.
At least two killed in South Carolina train collision
At least two killed in South Carolina train collision

The Amtrak train traveling between New York and Miami collided with the CSX freight train and derailed in Cayce, near Columbia, the state's capital, at around 2:30 am on Sunday.
Russia criticizes new US nuclear plan
Russia criticizes new US nuclear plan

On Friday, Pentagon issued policy statement focusing on developing smaller atomic bombs
Greek Cypriots vote in second round to elect leader
Greek Cypriots vote in second round to elect leader

Current leader Nicos Anastasiades competing against Stavros Malas in second round
PLO calls for urgent action plan on Israel
PLO calls for urgent action plan on Israel

Decision made at meeting of executive committee chaired by President Mahmoud Abbas

News

Boris Johnson floats idea of bridge between UK and France
Boris Johnson floats idea of bridge between UK and France

UK foreign minister in Iran to push for Briton's release
UK foreign minister in Iran to push for Briton's release

British FM, Saudi prince discuss aid to Yemen
British FM Saudi prince discuss aid to Yemen

UK pushes for trade talks to solve N.Ireland border issue
UK pushes for trade talks to solve N Ireland border

UK foreign minister criticized over Iran case remarks
UK foreign minister criticized over Iran case remarks

Al-Abadi, British foreign secretary talk Iraqi crisis
Al-Abadi British foreign secretary talk Iraqi crisis

Palestinians seek EU support as row with US
Palestinians seek EU support as row with US

Abbas condemns proposal to annex West Bank settlements
Abbas condemns proposal to annex West Bank settlements

Palestine's Abbas spoke to teenager arrested by Israel
Palestine's Abbas spoke to teenager arrested by Israel

Palestinian leader, Japan FM discuss regional issues
Palestinian leader Japan FM discuss regional issues

Erdogan, German, Palestinian leaders talk Jerusalem
Erdogan German Palestinian leaders talk Jerusalem

Palestinian president to visit Saudi Arabia on Tuesday
Palestinian president to visit Saudi Arabia on Tuesday

PLO official decries Israel’s school demolition policy
PLO official decries Israel s school demolition policy

45 Palestinian schools under Israeli demolition threat
45 Palestinian schools under Israeli demolition threat

PLO calls for urgent action plan on Israel
PLO calls for urgent action plan on Israel

Palestinian teen killed in raid on Israel's Jenin
Palestinian teen killed in raid on Israel's Jenin

Israeli forces raid Jenin, arrest 5 Palestinians
Israeli forces raid Jenin arrest 5 Palestinians

Palestinians slam, Israel lauds Haniyeh terror listing
Palestinians slam Israel lauds Haniyeh terror listing






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 