Today in History February 06

|1626
|Huguenot rebels and the French sign the Peace of La Rochelle.
|1778
|France recognizes the United States and signs a treaty of aid in Paris.
|1788
|Massachusetts becomes the sixth state to ratify the Constitution.
|1862
|The Battle of Fort Henry, Tenn., begins the Mississippi Valley campaign.
|1891
|The Dalton Gang commits its first crime, a train robbery in Alila, Calif.
|1899
|The Spanish-American War ends.
|1900
|President McKinley appoints W.H. Taft commissioner to report on the Philippines.
|1904
|Japan's foreign minister severs all ties with Russia, citing delaying tactics in negotiations over Manchuria.
|1916
|Germany admits full liability for Lusitania incident and recognizes the United State's right to claim indemnity.
|1922
|The Washington Disarmament Conference comes to an end with signature of final treaty forbidding fortification of the Aleutian Islands for 14 years.
|1926
|Mussolini warns Germany to stop agitation in Tyrol.
|1929
|Germany accepts Kellogg-Briand pact.
|1933
|Adolf Hitler's Third Reich begins press censorship.
|1936
|Adolf Hitler opens the Fourth Winter Olympics.
|1941
|The RAF clears the way as British take Benghazi, trapping thousands of Italians.
|1944
|Kwajalein Island in the Central Pacific falls to U.S. Army troops.
|1945
|MacArthur reports the fall of Manila, and the liberation of 5,000 prisoners.
|1963
|The United States reports that all Soviet offensive arms are out of Cuba.
|1964
|Cuba blocks the water supply to Guantanamo Naval Base in rebuke of the United State's seizure of four Cuban fishing boats.
|1964
|Paris and London agree to build a rail tunnel under the English Channel.
|1965
|Seven U.S. GIs are killed in a Viet Cong raid on a base in Pleiku.
|1968
|Charles de Gaulle opens the 19th Winter Olympics in France.
|1975
|President Gerald Ford asks Congress for $497 million in aid to Cambodia.
|1977
|Queen Elizabeth marks her Silver Jubilee.
|1982
|Civil rights workers begin a march from Carrolton to Montgomery, Alabama.