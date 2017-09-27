Worldbulletin News

12:57, 06 February 2018 Tuesday
History
10:03, 06 February 2018 Tuesday

Today in History February 06
A chronological timetable of historical events that occurred on this day in history.

World Bulletin / News Desk

1626   Huguenot rebels and the French sign the Peace of La Rochelle.
1778   France recognizes the United States and signs a treaty of aid in Paris.
1788   Massachusetts becomes the sixth state to ratify the Constitution.
1862   The Battle of Fort Henry, Tenn., begins the Mississippi Valley campaign.
1891   The Dalton Gang commits its first crime, a train robbery in Alila, Calif.
1899   The Spanish-American War ends.
1900   President McKinley appoints W.H. Taft commissioner to report on the Philippines.
1904   Japan's foreign minister severs all ties with Russia, citing delaying tactics in negotiations over Manchuria.
1916   Germany admits full liability for Lusitania incident and recognizes the United State's right to claim indemnity.
1922   The Washington Disarmament Conference comes to an end with signature of final treaty forbidding fortification of the Aleutian Islands for 14 years.
1926   Mussolini warns Germany to stop agitation in Tyrol.
1929   Germany accepts Kellogg-Briand pact.
1933   Adolf Hitler's Third Reich begins press censorship.
1936   Adolf Hitler opens the Fourth Winter Olympics.
1941   The RAF clears the way as British take Benghazi, trapping thousands of Italians.
1944   Kwajalein Island in the Central Pacific falls to U.S. Army troops.
1945   MacArthur reports the fall of Manila, and the liberation of 5,000 prisoners.
1963   The United States reports that all Soviet offensive arms are out of Cuba.
1964   Cuba blocks the water supply to Guantanamo Naval Base in rebuke of the United State's seizure of four Cuban fishing boats.
1964   Paris and London agree to build a rail tunnel under the English Channel.
1965   Seven U.S. GIs are killed in a Viet Cong raid on a base in Pleiku.
1968   Charles de Gaulle opens the 19th Winter Olympics in France.
1975   President Gerald Ford asks Congress for $497 million in aid to Cambodia.
1977   Queen Elizabeth marks her Silver Jubilee.
1982   Civil rights workers begin a march from Carrolton to Montgomery, Alabama.


