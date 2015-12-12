Borsa Istanbul down over 2 percent at open

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey's benchmark stock index BIST 100 dropped 2.19 percent to open at 114,296.68 points on Tuesday.

Borsa Istanbul's BIST 100 dropped 2,556 points from Monday's close of 116,852.68.

The banking and holding sectors fell 2.71 and 1.84 percent, respectively.

All sector indices started the day in negative territtory, while the mining sector index the worst hit, down 4.37 percent.

The U.S. dollar rose to 3.7850 Turkish liras at 9.30 a.m. local time (0630GMT), compared with Monday's closing rate of 3.7600.

The euro-lira rate also climbed to 4.6850 from the previous day’s close of 4.6710.

The price of Brent oil fell over 2 percent to $66.91 per barrel as of 9 a.m. local time (0600GMT) Tuesday, compared with $68.31 at Monday's close.