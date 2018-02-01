Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
12:57, 06 February 2018 Tuesday
Middle East
10:34, 06 February 2018 Tuesday

  • Share
Turkish soldier killed in Idlib de-escalation zone
Turkish soldier killed in Idlib de-escalation zone

5 soldiers, 1 civilian employee also injured in terrorist rocket and mortar attack in Idlib, northern Syria

World Bulletin / News Desk

A Turkish soldier was killed in a terrorist rocket and mortar attack in the northern Syrian province of Idlib, in one of the country’s de-escalation zones, the military said on Tuesday. 

In a statement, the Turkish General Staff said that five soldiers and one civilian employee were also slightly injured in the attack, as terror groups targeted Turkish forces at the site of a planned sixth observation point in the city. 

Turkish forces responded to the attack, the statement added. 

During peace talks in the Kazakh capital Astana, the three guarantor countries Turkey, Iran and Russia agreed to establish de-escalation zones -- in which acts of aggression are expressly prohibited -- in Idlib, Syria and in parts of the Aleppo, Latakia, and Hama provinces. 

On Oct. 12, 2017, the Turkish military started to cross into the region to establish observation points to monitor the cease-fire regime in the Idlib de-escalation zone. 

Under the Astana agreement, Turkey is set to gradually establish 12 observation points, from Idlib's north to its south. 

Idlib, located in northwestern Syria on the Turkish border, faced intense attacks by the Assad regime after a vicious civil war broke out in 2011. 

Since March 2015, Idlib was no longer under the control of the Assad regime and was dominated by military opposition groups and anti-regime armed organizations.



Related idlib turkish soldier
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Middle East News
Palestinian president UK FM discuss regional issues
Palestinian president, UK FM discuss regional issues

Mahmoud Abbas reiterates Palestinian leadership's commitment to two-state solution under pre-1967 borders  
US 'gravely alarmed' by chemical attacks in Syria
US 'gravely alarmed' by chemical attacks in Syria

Alleged chemical attack by Syrian regime is sixth reported instance in past 30 days, State Department says
Israel settler injured in W Bank knife attack
Israel settler injured in W. Bank knife attack

Motive for attack remains unclear with Israeli authorities yet to issue statement on incident  
Trump attacks Britain's public healthcare system
Trump attacks Britain's public healthcare system

"The Democrats are pushing for Universal HealthCare while thousands of people are marching in the UK because their U system is going broke and not working," he wrote in an early morning tweet.
UK high court blocks suspected hacker's US extradition
UK high court blocks suspected hacker's US extradition

Court agrees Love's extradition would seriously harm his health
Turkish Cypriot president congratulates Anastasiades
Turkish Cypriot president congratulates Anastasiades

Mustafa Akinci says he hopes for peace and serenity on the island during second term of Greek Cypriot leader
PLO official decries Israel s school demolition policy
PLO official decries Israel’s school demolition policy

Some 45 Palestinian schools are facing the threat of demolition by Israel, according to OCHA
Soros denies funding Israel anti-deportation protests
Soros denies funding Israel anti-deportation protests

Netanyahu accused Soros of funding protests against Israeli plans to deport African asylum-seekers
Israel detains 21 Palestinians in West Bank raids
Israel detains 21 Palestinians in West Bank raids

Some 6,400 Palestinians are currently held in Israeli prisons, according to Palestinian figures
45 Palestinian schools under Israeli demolition threat
45 Palestinian schools under Israeli demolition threat

UN humanitarian agency official voices concern for demolition of Palestinian classrooms by Israeli authority
More Gaza hospitals shut over power shortage
More Gaza hospitals shut over power shortage

Gaza has struggled with severe electricity shortages since 2006
Iran minister blasts Trump over oil and gas contracts
Iran minister blasts Trump over oil and gas contracts

"Trump is trying to destabilise market conditions for those who want to work in Iran," Bijan Namdar Zanganeh told a press conference.
At least two killed in South Carolina train collision
At least two killed in South Carolina train collision

The Amtrak train traveling between New York and Miami collided with the CSX freight train and derailed in Cayce, near Columbia, the state's capital, at around 2:30 am on Sunday.
Russia criticizes new US nuclear plan
Russia criticizes new US nuclear plan

On Friday, Pentagon issued policy statement focusing on developing smaller atomic bombs
Greek Cypriots vote in second round to elect leader
Greek Cypriots vote in second round to elect leader

Current leader Nicos Anastasiades competing against Stavros Malas in second round
PLO calls for urgent action plan on Israel
PLO calls for urgent action plan on Israel

Decision made at meeting of executive committee chaired by President Mahmoud Abbas

News

Russian airstrike kills 7 in Syria’s Idlib
Russian airstrike kills 7 in Syria s Idlib

Turkey sends fresh aid trucks to Idlib, Syria
Turkey sends fresh aid trucks to Idlib Syria

Airstrikes kill 24 civilians in Syria’s Idlib
Airstrikes kill 24 civilians in Syria s Idlib

Warplanes target Syria’s Idlib province, killing 5
Warplanes target Syria s Idlib province killing 5

White Helmet shot dead in Syria’s Idlib province
White Helmet shot dead in Syria s Idlib province

Turkish troop deployment in Syria’s Idlib continues
Turkish troop deployment in Syria s Idlib continues

2 Turkish soldiers killed in northern Iraq
2 Turkish soldiers killed in northern Iraq

Turkish soldier killed in mortar attack from N. Iraq
Turkish soldier killed in mortar attack from N Iraq

Turkish soldier succumbs to wounds in eastern Turkey
Turkish soldier succumbs to wounds in eastern Turkey

3 Turkish soldiers wounded in counter-terror operation
3 Turkish soldiers wounded in counter-terror operation

2 Turkish soldiers killed in northern Syria
2 Turkish soldiers killed in northern Syria

Turkish soldier killed near Syria's Al-Bab
Turkish soldier killed near Syria's Al-Bab






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 