Turkish defense giant gets $37M order

World Bulletin / News Desk

Leading Turkish defense contractor Aselsan has received an additional order worth $37 million to supply reconnaissance systems under an agreement amendment with the Turkish government, the company announced Tuesday.

This amendment is bound up with the prime contract between the sides, said the announcement.

Under the amendment, the delivery of the reconnaissance systems is set for 2019-2020, it added.

Founded in 1975 in the capital Ankara, Aselsan, which produces military radios and defense electronic systems for the Turkish Armed Forces, is seen as Turkey's premier defense systems producer.