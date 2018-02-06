Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
12:56, 06 February 2018 Tuesday
Asia-Pacific
11:27, 06 February 2018 Tuesday

  • Share
Pirates free ship with 22 Indian crew on board
Pirates free ship with 22 Indian crew on board

The Panama-registered MT Marine Express, loaded with 13,500 tonnes of petrol, was anchored off Benin when authorities lost contact on Thursday.

World Bulletin / News Desk

A tanker with 22 Indian crew on board has been released by pirates who had seized the vessel off the coast of West Africa, the company that manages the ship said Tuesday.

"Marine Express, which was the subject of a pirate attack and seizure in the Gulf of Guinea on February 1st, is now back under the command of the captain and crew," the Hong Kong-based Anglo-Eastern said in a statement.

"All crew members are reported to be safe and well, and the cargo of 13,500 tons of gasoline remains on board."

The company did not say whether it had paid a ransom to secure the safe release of the crew and cargo.

It thanked the captain and the crew for their "courage and fortitude in dealing with this difficult situation" and said it would investigate how it happened.

Pirates operating in the Gulf of Guinea have seriously disrupted the international shipping route, costing the global economy billions of dollars.

At the peak of the piracy crisis in January 2011, 736 hostages and 32 boats were held. 

A lack of economic opportunities and illegal fishing by foreign vessels have long been seen as the key grievance of the pirates.

While some hostages have been held for as long as five years, others have been released within days without harm but often after paying a substantial ransom.



Related india pirates
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Asia-Pacific News
Palestinian president UK FM discuss regional issues
Palestinian president, UK FM discuss regional issues

Mahmoud Abbas reiterates Palestinian leadership's commitment to two-state solution under pre-1967 borders  
US 'gravely alarmed' by chemical attacks in Syria
US 'gravely alarmed' by chemical attacks in Syria

Alleged chemical attack by Syrian regime is sixth reported instance in past 30 days, State Department says
Israel settler injured in W Bank knife attack
Israel settler injured in W. Bank knife attack

Motive for attack remains unclear with Israeli authorities yet to issue statement on incident  
Trump attacks Britain's public healthcare system
Trump attacks Britain's public healthcare system

"The Democrats are pushing for Universal HealthCare while thousands of people are marching in the UK because their U system is going broke and not working," he wrote in an early morning tweet.
UK high court blocks suspected hacker's US extradition
UK high court blocks suspected hacker's US extradition

Court agrees Love's extradition would seriously harm his health
Turkish Cypriot president congratulates Anastasiades
Turkish Cypriot president congratulates Anastasiades

Mustafa Akinci says he hopes for peace and serenity on the island during second term of Greek Cypriot leader
PLO official decries Israel s school demolition policy
PLO official decries Israel’s school demolition policy

Some 45 Palestinian schools are facing the threat of demolition by Israel, according to OCHA
Soros denies funding Israel anti-deportation protests
Soros denies funding Israel anti-deportation protests

Netanyahu accused Soros of funding protests against Israeli plans to deport African asylum-seekers
Israel detains 21 Palestinians in West Bank raids
Israel detains 21 Palestinians in West Bank raids

Some 6,400 Palestinians are currently held in Israeli prisons, according to Palestinian figures
45 Palestinian schools under Israeli demolition threat
45 Palestinian schools under Israeli demolition threat

UN humanitarian agency official voices concern for demolition of Palestinian classrooms by Israeli authority
More Gaza hospitals shut over power shortage
More Gaza hospitals shut over power shortage

Gaza has struggled with severe electricity shortages since 2006
Iran minister blasts Trump over oil and gas contracts
Iran minister blasts Trump over oil and gas contracts

"Trump is trying to destabilise market conditions for those who want to work in Iran," Bijan Namdar Zanganeh told a press conference.
At least two killed in South Carolina train collision
At least two killed in South Carolina train collision

The Amtrak train traveling between New York and Miami collided with the CSX freight train and derailed in Cayce, near Columbia, the state's capital, at around 2:30 am on Sunday.
Russia criticizes new US nuclear plan
Russia criticizes new US nuclear plan

On Friday, Pentagon issued policy statement focusing on developing smaller atomic bombs
Greek Cypriots vote in second round to elect leader
Greek Cypriots vote in second round to elect leader

Current leader Nicos Anastasiades competing against Stavros Malas in second round
PLO calls for urgent action plan on Israel
PLO calls for urgent action plan on Israel

Decision made at meeting of executive committee chaired by President Mahmoud Abbas

News

Return of pirates concern Somali government
Return of pirates concern Somali government

Four killed as India, Pakistan trade fire on Kashmir border
Four killed as India Pakistan trade fire on Kashmir border

Netanyahu in India for first visit by Israeli PM in 15 years
Netanyahu in India for first visit by Israeli PM in

4 schoolchildren drown in India as boat capsizes
4 schoolchildren drown in India as boat capsizes

India’s Congress Party getting revived after series of electoral setbacks
India s Congress Party getting revived after series of electoral

Bomb blast in Jammu Kashmir kills 4 Indian policemen
Bomb blast in Jammu Kashmir kills 4 Indian policemen

Children killed in latest Mumbai blaze
Children killed in latest Mumbai blaze






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 