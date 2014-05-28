Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
12:56, 06 February 2018 Tuesday
Turkey
11:41, 06 February 2018 Tuesday

  • Share
Turkey is not occupying Afrin: Opposition party
Turkey is not occupying Afrin: Opposition party

Nationalist Movement Party leader rejects French president's remarks on ongoing Operation Olive Branch  

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey’s opposition Nationalist Movement Party (MHP) leader said on Tuesday that France should look back at its history for examples of “invasion”.

Speaking to his party's lawmakers in the parliament, Devlet Bahceli slammed recent remarks made by French President Emmanuel Macron over Operation Olive Branch.

"If France is looking for examples of invasion and occupation, it should do some self-criticism and look back at its own history,”  said Bahceli.

In an interview with French daily Le Figaro published on Jan. 31, Macron warned that if Turkey’s ongoing operation in northern Syria turns into an “invasion” it would be a “real problem” for France.

 Bahceli reiterated that Turkey was not an occupying state in the Afrin region of Syria.

"Turkey respects the territorial integrity of Syria," he added.

Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch late last month to remove PYD/PKK and Daesh terrorists from Afrin.

According to the Turkish General Staff, the operation aims to establish security and stability along Turkey’s borders and the region as well as to protect Syrians from terrorist oppression and cruelty.

The operation is being carried out under the framework of Turkey’s rights based on international law, UN Security Council resolutions, its self-defense rights under the UN charter, and respect for Syria's territorial integrity, it said.

Only terrorist targets are being destroyed and "utmost importance" is being put on avoiding harming civilians.

Afrin has been a major hideout for the PYD/PKK since July 2012 when the Bashar al-Assad regime in Syria left the city to the terror group without a fight.



Related Turkey devlet bahceli Turkey afrin operation
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Turkey captures PYD PKK training camp in Syria's Afrin
Turkey captures PYD/PKK training camp in Syria's Afrin

Terrorists, including children forcibly recruited, were being trained in groups of 35 
Turkey is not occupying Afrin Opposition party
Turkey is not occupying Afrin: Opposition party

Nationalist Movement Party leader rejects French president's remarks on ongoing Operation Olive Branch  
Turkish defense giant gets 37M order
Turkish defense giant gets $37M order

Aselsan gets additional order worth $37M to provide reconnaissance systems to Turkish government
Turkish Italian presidents meet in Rome
Turkish, Italian presidents meet in Rome

Recep Tayyip Erdogan visits Vatican City on invitation by Pope Francis
Nearly 20 PKK suspects arrested in Turkey
Nearly 20 PKK suspects arrested in Turkey

Arrests take place in southeastern Batman, southern Adana provinces
President Erdogan meets Pope Francis in Vatican City
President Erdogan meets Pope Francis in Vatican City

Pope says 'Buongiorno' to Erdogan during meeting at Apostol Palace
117 migrants held in Turkey
117 migrants held in Turkey

47 held in eastern Erzincan, 28 in western Kirklareli, and 42 in eastern Erzurum
Turkey plans to explore resources in E Mediterranean
Turkey plans to explore resources in E. Mediterranean

‘It is our sovereign right to explore resources in eastern Mediterranean region,’ Turkish Foreign Minister Cavusoglu says
Turkey to move into Manbij if PYD PKK does not
Turkey to move into Manbij if PYD/PKK does not leave

More than 900 terrorists neutralized in Afrin operation so far, Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag says
Erdogan congratulates opposition leader on reelection
Erdogan congratulates opposition leader on reelection

Kemal Kilicdaroglu reelected Saturday as chairman of main opposition Republican People's Party
Operation Olive Branch 7 Turkish soldiers killed
Operation Olive Branch: 7 Turkish soldiers killed

Soldiers martyred in clashes with PKK and ISIL terrorists, says Turkish General Staff
Turkey has 'no interest in occupying any part of Syria
Turkey has 'no interest in occupying any part of Syria’

Once Operation Olive Branch is completed, we will return area back to people of Afrin, presidential spokesman says
Erdogan Macron discuss Afrin operation over phone
Erdogan, Macron discuss Afrin operation over phone

Turkish, French presidents also exchange views on Sochi talks
Kilicdaroglu reelected head of main opposition party
Kilicdaroglu reelected head of main opposition party

Kilicdaroglu gets 790 out of 1,237 votes
Erdogan Turkish troops 'getting close' to Afrin city
Erdogan: Turkish troops 'getting close' to Afrin city

Turkish president shares details of success in ongoing Operation Olive Branch
Turkey exports tea to 110 countries
Turkey exports tea to 110 countries

Head of General Directorate of Tea Enterprises says processed tea is being sent to European, African, Asian and US markets

News

Erdogan discusses Afrin operation with MHP leader
Erdogan discusses Afrin operation with MHP leader

Turkey: Opposition MHP to back Erdogan's reelection
Turkey Opposition MHP to back Erdogan's reelection

Turkish opposition party leader criticizes NATO
Turkish opposition party leader criticizes NATO

Turkish opposition reprimands U.S. arming of terrorists
Turkish opposition reprimands U S arming of terrorists

Turkey's Opposition leader slams NATO dig at defense buy
Turkey's Opposition leader slams NATO dig at defense buy

Opposition leader rails against PKK in Iraq's Kirkuk
Opposition leader rails against PKK in Iraq's Kirkuk

Nearly 950 terrorists neutralized in Afrin operation
Nearly 950 terrorists neutralized in Afrin operation

Operation Olive Branch: 7 Turkish soldiers killed
Operation Olive Branch 7 Turkish soldiers killed

Turkey has 'no interest in occupying any part of Syria’
Turkey has 'no interest in occupying any part of Syria

Erdogan: Turkish troops 'getting close' to Afrin city
Erdogan Turkish troops 'getting close' to Afrin city

Close to 900 terrorists 'neutralized' so far in Afrin op
Close to 900 terrorists 'neutralized' so far in Afrin op

Turkish military: Air defense missile seized in Afrin
Turkish military Air defense missile seized in Afrin

Greece's Public Power Corp. eyes expansion in Turkey
Greece's Public Power Corp eyes expansion in Turkey

Turkish defense giant gets $37M order
Turkish defense giant gets 37M order

Turkish, Italian presidents meet in Rome
Turkish Italian presidents meet in Rome

Nearly 20 PKK suspects arrested in Turkey
Nearly 20 PKK suspects arrested in Turkey

117 migrants held in Turkey
117 migrants held in Turkey

Turkey plans to explore resources in E. Mediterranean
Turkey plans to explore resources in E Mediterranean






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 