Turkey captures PYD/PKK training camp in Syria's Afrin

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish Armed Forces captured a PYD/PKK terrorist area in the west of Syria’s Afrin region, according to an reporter on Tuesday.

Video footage shows a terrorist camp in the area, which has a shower room, a dormitory, a dining hall and a training parkour.

PYD/PKK and ISIL terrorists, who had also forcibly taken child recruits, were reportedly being trained in groups of 35, according to local sources in the region who refused to be named for security reasons.

In the footage, tunnels and shelters used by the terrorists to shield themselves from airstrikes can be seen.

Turkish Armed Forces removed a terrorist flag erected in the area.

Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch late last month to remove PYD/PKK and ISIL terrorists from Afrin.

According to Turkish General Staff, the operation aims to establish security and stability along Turkish borders and the region as well as to protect the Syrian people from the oppression and cruelty of terrorists.

The operation is being carried out under the framework of Turkey’s rights based on international law, UN Security Council’s decisions, self-defense rights under the UN charter and respect to Syria's territorial integrity, it said.

The military also said "utmost importance" was being given to not harm any civilian.

Afrin has been a major hideout for the PYD/PKK since July 2012 when the Assad regime in Syria left the city to the terror group without putting up a fight.