Israel arrests 18 Palestinians in West Bank raids

Israeli forces rounded up 18 Palestinians in overnight raids in the Israeli-occupied West Bank on Tuesday, according to a Palestinian NGO.

Three people were arrested by Israeli forces after raiding their homes in the city of Ramallah, the Palestinian Prisoners Society said in a statement.

Another 15 Palestinians were arrested in raids in the northern West Bank cities of Nablus, Jenin, Qalqiliya and Salfit, it added.

On Tuesday, Israeli forces shot dead Ahmed Jarrar, a 22-year-old man accused by Israeli authorities of killing a settler in Nablus last month.

According to the NGO, Israeli forces have detained 71 Palestinians in 20 raids in the West Bank in search of Jarrar.

The Israeli army frequently carries out wide-ranging arrest campaigns in the West Bank on the pretext of searching for "wanted" Palestinians.

According to Palestinian official figures, more than 6,400 Palestinians are currently held in detention facilities throughout Israel.