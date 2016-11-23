Worldbulletin News

01:19, 07 February 2018 Wednesday
Turkey arrests 10 for promoting PYD/PKK on social media
Suspects were spreading propaganda against Operation Olive Branch in Syria's Afrin

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least 10 people were arrested on Tuesday for promoting the PYD/PKK terrorist group on their social media accounts, according to a police source. 

 Anti-terror squads conducted simultaneous operations in the Kulu and Karapinar districts of central Konya province, the source, who spoke on condition of anonymity, said. 

 The suspects allegedly voiced their support of the terrorist PYD/PKK and spread black propaganda against the ongoing Operation Olive Branch in Syria’s northwestern Afrin region, the source added. 

On Jan. 20, Turkey launched Operation Olive Branch to remove PYD/PKK and Daesh terrorists from Afrin.

According to Turkish General Staff, the operation aims to establish security and stability along Turkish borders and the region as well as to protect the Syrian people from the oppression and cruelty of terrorists.

The operation is being carried out under the framework of Turkey’s rights based on international law, UN Security Council’s decisions, self-defense rights under the UN charter and respect to Syria's territorial integrity, it said.

The military also said the "utmost importance" was being given to not harm any civilian.

Afrin has been a major hideout for the PYD/PKK since July 2012 when the Assad regime in Syria left the city to the terror group without putting up a fight.

 


