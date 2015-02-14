13:39, 06 February 2018 Tuesday

South Africa's ANC 'divided' on Zuma's fate

World Bulletin / News Desk

Top officials in South Africa's ruling ANC party are divided over whether President Jacob Zuma should step down after multiple graft scandals, the party's deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte said Tuesday.

The national executive committee of the African National Congress (ANC) will meet on Wednesday, hours before the address.

The 80-member committee is the ANC's highest decision-making body and could "recall" Zuma from the post of president -- though he may refuse to comply.

A separate committee of 20 senior ANC officials met in Johannesburg on Monday and "discussed the issue surrounding the future of President Jacob Zuma", Duarte told reporters.

"It was discussed at a great deal of length. I can say to you that there are different views.

"What we are hoping for is that the NEC (national executive committee) will emerge with a united view on this matter, and that once we have done so we will inform South Africans."

Many ANC members are pushing for Cyril Ramaphosa, the new head of the party, to replace Zuma, 75, as president immediately.

But Zuma loyalists have said that the serving president should complete his second and final term in office, which would end when elections are held next year.