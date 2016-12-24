Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
01:19, 07 February 2018 Wednesday
Turkey
14:03, 06 February 2018 Tuesday

  • Share
Turkey will give Manbij to its rightful owners: Erdogan
Turkey will give Manbij to its rightful owners: Erdogan

Recep Tayyip Erdogan says current Turkish-led operation in Afrin, northwestern Syria will move onto Idlib

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey’s president said on Tuesday that the current Turkish-led operation in northern Syria will continue from the region of Afrin to Idlib, which Turkey will hand back to its rightful owners.

"The operation in Afrin will resolutely continue, and an Idlib operation will follow it," Recep Tayyip Erdogan told the parliamentary group meeting of his ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party.

On questions over when the operation would end, Erdogan referred to years-long U.S. and NATO missions in the region, saying: "When have you ended your operations in Afghanistan or Iraq? You’re still there." 

Erdogan also criticized the U.S. stance on Syria, saying then-President Barack Obama had spoken untruthfully on Syria, adding that current President Donald Trump “is the same way."

Turkey has long objected to U.S. support for the terrorist PYD/PKK -- the Syrian branch of the terrorist PKK, which has taken some 4,000 lives in Turkey -- with the U.S. claiming the group is a “reliable ally” in its fight against Daesh.

Erdogan reiterated that the U.S. promised Turkey it would leave Syria's Manbij region, but that it put PYD/PKK terrorists there instead.



Related Turkey Recep Tayyip Erdogan
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Main opposition leader calls on gov't to contact Assad
Main opposition leader calls on gov't to contact Assad

Kemal Kilicdaroglu says supporting territorial integrity of Syria is joint aim of Turkey and Assad regime
Turkey Philippines hold trade meeting
Turkey, Philippines hold trade meeting

Agreements on trade, investment and agriculture sectors signed
Turkey will give Manbij to its rightful owners Erdogan
Turkey will give Manbij to its rightful owners: Erdogan

Recep Tayyip Erdogan says current Turkish-led operation in Afrin, northwestern Syria will move onto Idlib
Turkey arrests 10 for promoting PYD PKK on social media
Turkey arrests 10 for promoting PYD/PKK on social media

Suspects were spreading propaganda against Operation Olive Branch in Syria's Afrin
Turkey captures PYD PKK training camp in Syria's Afrin
Turkey captures PYD/PKK training camp in Syria's Afrin

Terrorists, including children forcibly recruited, were being trained in groups of 35 
Turkey is not occupying Afrin Opposition party
Turkey is not occupying Afrin: Opposition party

Nationalist Movement Party leader rejects French president's remarks on ongoing Operation Olive Branch  
Turkish defense giant gets 37M order
Turkish defense giant gets $37M order

Aselsan gets additional order worth $37M to provide reconnaissance systems to Turkish government
Turkish Italian presidents meet in Rome
Turkish, Italian presidents meet in Rome

Recep Tayyip Erdogan visits Vatican City on invitation by Pope Francis
Nearly 20 PKK suspects arrested in Turkey
Nearly 20 PKK suspects arrested in Turkey

Arrests take place in southeastern Batman, southern Adana provinces
President Erdogan meets Pope Francis in Vatican City
President Erdogan meets Pope Francis in Vatican City

Pope says 'Buongiorno' to Erdogan during meeting at Apostol Palace
117 migrants held in Turkey
117 migrants held in Turkey

47 held in eastern Erzincan, 28 in western Kirklareli, and 42 in eastern Erzurum
Turkey plans to explore resources in E Mediterranean
Turkey plans to explore resources in E. Mediterranean

‘It is our sovereign right to explore resources in eastern Mediterranean region,’ Turkish Foreign Minister Cavusoglu says
Turkey to move into Manbij if PYD PKK does not
Turkey to move into Manbij if PYD/PKK does not leave

More than 900 terrorists neutralized in Afrin operation so far, Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag says
Erdogan congratulates opposition leader on reelection
Erdogan congratulates opposition leader on reelection

Kemal Kilicdaroglu reelected Saturday as chairman of main opposition Republican People's Party
Operation Olive Branch 7 Turkish soldiers killed
Operation Olive Branch: 7 Turkish soldiers killed

Soldiers martyred in clashes with PKK and ISIL terrorists, says Turkish General Staff
Turkey has 'no interest in occupying any part of Syria
Turkey has 'no interest in occupying any part of Syria’

Once Operation Olive Branch is completed, we will return area back to people of Afrin, presidential spokesman says

News

Turkish, Italian presidents meet in Rome
Turkish Italian presidents meet in Rome

President Erdogan meets Pope Francis in Vatican City
President Erdogan meets Pope Francis in Vatican City

Erdogan congratulates opposition leader on reelection
Erdogan congratulates opposition leader on reelection

Erdogan, Macron discuss Afrin operation over phone
Erdogan Macron discuss Afrin operation over phone

Erdogan: Turkish troops 'getting close' to Afrin city
Erdogan Turkish troops 'getting close' to Afrin city

800 terrorists killed in Syria's Afrin: Turkey's Erdogan
800 terrorists killed in Syria's Afrin Turkey's Erdogan

Senior US officials to visit Turkey next week
Senior US officials to visit Turkey next week

Main opposition leader calls on gov't to contact Assad
Main opposition leader calls on gov't to contact Assad

Turkey, Philippines hold trade meeting
Turkey Philippines hold trade meeting

Zambia receives Turkish aid in fight against cholera
Zambia receives Turkish aid in fight against cholera

Turkey arrests 10 for promoting PYD/PKK on social media
Turkey arrests 10 for promoting PYD PKK on social media

Greece's Public Power Corp. eyes expansion in Turkey
Greece's Public Power Corp eyes expansion in Turkey






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 