Turkey will give Manbij to its rightful owners: Erdogan

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkey’s president said on Tuesday that the current Turkish-led operation in northern Syria will continue from the region of Afrin to Idlib, which Turkey will hand back to its rightful owners.

"The operation in Afrin will resolutely continue, and an Idlib operation will follow it," Recep Tayyip Erdogan told the parliamentary group meeting of his ruling Justice and Development (AK) Party.

On questions over when the operation would end, Erdogan referred to years-long U.S. and NATO missions in the region, saying: "When have you ended your operations in Afghanistan or Iraq? You’re still there."

Erdogan also criticized the U.S. stance on Syria, saying then-President Barack Obama had spoken untruthfully on Syria, adding that current President Donald Trump “is the same way."

Turkey has long objected to U.S. support for the terrorist PYD/PKK -- the Syrian branch of the terrorist PKK, which has taken some 4,000 lives in Turkey -- with the U.S. claiming the group is a “reliable ally” in its fight against Daesh.

Erdogan reiterated that the U.S. promised Turkey it would leave Syria's Manbij region, but that it put PYD/PKK terrorists there instead.