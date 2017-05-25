3 Iraqis killed in separate attacks

World Bulletin / News Desk

Three people were killed in two separate attacks in Iraq on Tuesday, according to local police officers.

An explosive device struck a convoy of pro-government Sunni fighters in al-Doura district in southern Baghdad, killing two fighters and injuring two others, First Lieutenant Hatem al-Jabri said.

One civilian was also shot dead by unidentified gunmen in Diyala, 60 kilometers east of Baghdad, Police Capt. Haib al-Shemari said.

He said the attackers had fled the scene unscathed.

There was no claim of responsibility for the attacks.

Iraqi authorities often blame such attacks on ISIL, which was driven out by the Iraqi army from territory overran by the terrorist group in northern and western Iraq in 2014.