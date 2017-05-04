Regime attacks kill 30 civilians in Syria's E. Ghouta

World Bulletin / News Desk

At least 30 civilians were killed by Syrian regime attacks on Tuesday in Eastern Ghouta, a Damascus suburb, according to Syrian civil-defense sources.

The sources said that casualties are expected to rise as regime airstrikes continue.

According to reporters near the scene, the regime has been pounding the area since early Tuesday.

On Monday, regime attacks left 30 civilians dead in Eastern Ghouta and dozens more injured.

Villages in the area continue to be targeted by regime forces even though these areas fall within a network of de-escalation zones in which acts of aggression are prohibited.

Home to roughly 400,000 residents, Eastern Ghouta has remained under a crippling regime siege for the last five years.