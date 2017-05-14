Zambia receives Turkish aid in fight against cholera

World Bulletin / News Desk

The Zambian government on Tuesday officially received medical aid worth $66,000 donated by Turkey’s state-run aid body for the fight against cholera.

The aid by Turkish Cooperation and Coordination Agency (TIKA) included medical facilities and materials.

Turkey’s Ambassador to Zambia Sebnem Incesu told journalists during the handover ceremony that Ankara has always helped the country in its time of need.

She wished the Zambian government well in their effort to combat life threatening diseases, including HIV/AIDS and diarrhea.

Health Minister Chitalu Chilufya thanked the Turkish government for the generous donation.

“The donation received today demonstrates that warm relations exist between Zambia and Turkey,” Chilufya told the Turkish Ambassador.

He added that Zambia will always engage TIKA in its efforts for providing long-term solutions to waterborne diseases like cholera.

They include interventions such as installation of taps in high density areas to ensure residents have access to clean water, he said.

Since the cholera outbreak on Oct. 6, 2017, over 3,800 people countrywide underwent treatment, 83 of whom have died.