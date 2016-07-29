Downed Su-25 jet pilot's body handed over to Russia

World Bulletin / News Desk

Downed Su-25 fighter jet pilot's body has been delivered to Russia, according to the Russian Defense Ministry Tuesday.

"The body of Roman Filipov has been returned, thanks to the actions of Russian intelligence service and Turkish Armed Forces," the ministry said in a statement.

A farewell ceremony at the request of Filipov's family will be held on Feb. 7 in Russian southern city of Voronezh, it added.

On Saturday, a Russian Su-25 fighter jet was shot down while flying over the Idlib de-escalation zone.

Located in northern Syria near the Turkish border, the Idlib province was declared a de-escalation zone.

In the de-escalation zones -- endorsed by Turkey, Russia and Iran -- acts of aggression are expressly prohibited.