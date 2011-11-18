Main opposition leader calls on gov't to contact Assad

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader called on the government to contact the Assad regime.

Speaking to CHP lawmakers in the parliament on Tuesday, Kemal Kilicdaroglu said: "If you want to lay the foundations of peace in Syria, if you want to have the right to comment on Syria in real terms, if you want to be a real actor in Syria, you should contact Assad."

Kilicdaroglu said Turkey was defending the territorial integrity of Syria. “But so are they” he said, meaning the Assad regime.

He called on Erdogan to assign his party’s executives to contact the Assad regime for a joint fight against terrorism.

"You should tell them: 'Let's clear all terrorist organizations, Al Nusra, Daesh, PKK, PYD. This will be in our as well as their interest."