Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
01:20, 07 February 2018 Wednesday
Turkey
17:30, 06 February 2018 Tuesday

  • Share
Main opposition leader calls on gov't to contact Assad
Main opposition leader calls on gov't to contact Assad

Kemal Kilicdaroglu says supporting territorial integrity of Syria is joint aim of Turkey and Assad regime

World Bulletin / News Desk

Turkish main opposition Republican People's Party (CHP) leader called on the government to contact the Assad regime.

Speaking to CHP lawmakers in the parliament on Tuesday, Kemal Kilicdaroglu said: "If you want to lay the foundations of peace in Syria, if you want to have the right to comment on Syria in real terms, if you want to be a real actor in Syria, you should contact Assad."

Kilicdaroglu said Turkey was defending the territorial integrity of Syria. “But so are they” he said, meaning the Assad regime.

He called on Erdogan to assign his party’s executives to contact the Assad regime for a joint fight against terrorism. 

"You should tell them: 'Let's clear all terrorist organizations, Al Nusra, Daesh, PKK, PYD. This will be in our as well as their interest."

 



Related kemal kılıçdaroğlu Turkey al-Assad
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Turkey News
Main opposition leader calls on gov't to contact Assad
Main opposition leader calls on gov't to contact Assad

Kemal Kilicdaroglu says supporting territorial integrity of Syria is joint aim of Turkey and Assad regime
Turkey Philippines hold trade meeting
Turkey, Philippines hold trade meeting

Agreements on trade, investment and agriculture sectors signed
Turkey will give Manbij to its rightful owners Erdogan
Turkey will give Manbij to its rightful owners: Erdogan

Recep Tayyip Erdogan says current Turkish-led operation in Afrin, northwestern Syria will move onto Idlib
Turkey arrests 10 for promoting PYD PKK on social media
Turkey arrests 10 for promoting PYD/PKK on social media

Suspects were spreading propaganda against Operation Olive Branch in Syria's Afrin
Turkey captures PYD PKK training camp in Syria's Afrin
Turkey captures PYD/PKK training camp in Syria's Afrin

Terrorists, including children forcibly recruited, were being trained in groups of 35 
Turkey is not occupying Afrin Opposition party
Turkey is not occupying Afrin: Opposition party

Nationalist Movement Party leader rejects French president's remarks on ongoing Operation Olive Branch  
Turkish defense giant gets 37M order
Turkish defense giant gets $37M order

Aselsan gets additional order worth $37M to provide reconnaissance systems to Turkish government
Turkish Italian presidents meet in Rome
Turkish, Italian presidents meet in Rome

Recep Tayyip Erdogan visits Vatican City on invitation by Pope Francis
Nearly 20 PKK suspects arrested in Turkey
Nearly 20 PKK suspects arrested in Turkey

Arrests take place in southeastern Batman, southern Adana provinces
President Erdogan meets Pope Francis in Vatican City
President Erdogan meets Pope Francis in Vatican City

Pope says 'Buongiorno' to Erdogan during meeting at Apostol Palace
117 migrants held in Turkey
117 migrants held in Turkey

47 held in eastern Erzincan, 28 in western Kirklareli, and 42 in eastern Erzurum
Turkey plans to explore resources in E Mediterranean
Turkey plans to explore resources in E. Mediterranean

‘It is our sovereign right to explore resources in eastern Mediterranean region,’ Turkish Foreign Minister Cavusoglu says
Turkey to move into Manbij if PYD PKK does not
Turkey to move into Manbij if PYD/PKK does not leave

More than 900 terrorists neutralized in Afrin operation so far, Deputy Prime Minister Bekir Bozdag says
Erdogan congratulates opposition leader on reelection
Erdogan congratulates opposition leader on reelection

Kemal Kilicdaroglu reelected Saturday as chairman of main opposition Republican People's Party
Operation Olive Branch 7 Turkish soldiers killed
Operation Olive Branch: 7 Turkish soldiers killed

Soldiers martyred in clashes with PKK and ISIL terrorists, says Turkish General Staff
Turkey has 'no interest in occupying any part of Syria
Turkey has 'no interest in occupying any part of Syria’

Once Operation Olive Branch is completed, we will return area back to people of Afrin, presidential spokesman says

News

Erdogan congratulates opposition leader on reelection
Erdogan congratulates opposition leader on reelection

Kilicdaroglu reelected head of main opposition party
Kilicdaroglu reelected head of main opposition party

Turkish opposition calls on US to stop arming PKK/PYD
Turkish opposition calls on US to stop arming PKK PYD

Erdogan files lawsuit against main opposition leader
Erdogan files lawsuit against main opposition leader

Turkey: Main opposition leader warns of rifts in party
Turkey Main opposition leader warns of rifts in party

AK party accuses opposition head of betraying Turkey
AK party accuses opposition head of betraying Turkey

Assad regime drops over 68,000 barrel bombs: Report
Assad regime drops over 68 000 barrel bombs Report

US urges Assad regime to fully take part in peace talks
US urges Assad regime to fully take part in peace

Assad regime has no future in Syria: State Department
Assad regime has no future in Syria State Department

Syrian opposition 'serious' on transition without Assad
Syrian opposition 'serious' on transition without Assad

Switzerland: Assets of Assad's cousin remain blocked
Switzerland Assets of Assad's cousin remain blocked

US: Assad regime hinders Raqqah liberation
US Assad regime hinders Raqqah liberation

Senior US officials to visit Turkey next week
Senior US officials to visit Turkey next week

Turkey, Philippines hold trade meeting
Turkey Philippines hold trade meeting

Zambia receives Turkish aid in fight against cholera
Zambia receives Turkish aid in fight against cholera

Turkey will give Manbij to its rightful owners: Erdogan
Turkey will give Manbij to its rightful owners Erdogan

Turkey arrests 10 for promoting PYD/PKK on social media
Turkey arrests 10 for promoting PYD PKK on social media

Greece's Public Power Corp. eyes expansion in Turkey
Greece's Public Power Corp eyes expansion in Turkey






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 