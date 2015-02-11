Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
13:19, 07 February 2018 Wednesday
Middle East
Update: 02:35, 07 February 2018 Wednesday

  • Share
Iran president rules out negotiations over missiles
Iran president rules out negotiations over missiles

He reiterated that the nuclear deal signed in 2015 with six world powers could not be renegotiated, despite threats from US President Donald Trump to reimpose sanctions unless fresh curbs were put on Iran's missiles and regional behaviour. 

World Bulletin / News Desk

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said Tuesday that negotiations on the country's missiles programme were out of the question. 

"We will negotiate with no one on our weapons," said Rouhani in a press conference in Tehran.

"Iranian-made missiles have never been offensive and never will be. They are defensive and are not designed to carry weapons of mass destruction, since we don't have any," he said. 

"The key to the problems between Tehran and Washington is in Washington's hands. They need to stop their threats and sanctions and pressure, and automatically the situation will improve and we can think about our future," Rouhani said.  

 



Related iran missile
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Middle East News
US to unveil 'toughest sanctions ever' on N Korea Pence
US to unveil 'toughest sanctions ever' on N. Korea: Pence

He also warned that North Korea, which will participate in this month's Winter Olympics as part of a joint delegation with South Korea, would not be allowed to "hijack" the event with its "propaganda".
Palestinian killed in alleged knife attack in W Bank
Palestinian killed in alleged knife attack in W. Bank

Israeli army claims Palestinian stabbed a security guard in Hebron
SpaceX launches most powerful rocket in the world
SpaceX launches most powerful rocket in the world

Company successfully sends Elon Musk’s car into orbit with a record-breaking Falcon Heavy rocket
Senior US officials to visit Turkey next week
Senior US officials to visit Turkey next week

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster to visit Ankara in coming days
Power crisis brings Gaza to verge of disaster UN
Power crisis brings Gaza to ‘verge of disaster’: UN

The Gaza Strip has struggled with severe electricity shortages since 2006
3 Iraqis killed in separate attacks
3 Iraqis killed in separate attacks

There was no claim of responsibility for the attacks
Palestinian president UK FM discuss regional issues
Palestinian president, UK FM discuss regional issues

Mahmoud Abbas reiterates Palestinian leadership's commitment to two-state solution under pre-1967 borders  
US 'gravely alarmed' by chemical attacks in Syria
US 'gravely alarmed' by chemical attacks in Syria

Alleged chemical attack by Syrian regime is sixth reported instance in past 30 days, State Department says
Israel settler injured in W Bank knife attack
Israel settler injured in W. Bank knife attack

Motive for attack remains unclear with Israeli authorities yet to issue statement on incident  
Trump attacks Britain's public healthcare system
Trump attacks Britain's public healthcare system

"The Democrats are pushing for Universal HealthCare while thousands of people are marching in the UK because their U system is going broke and not working," he wrote in an early morning tweet.
UK high court blocks suspected hacker's US extradition
UK high court blocks suspected hacker's US extradition

Court agrees Love's extradition would seriously harm his health
Turkish Cypriot president congratulates Anastasiades
Turkish Cypriot president congratulates Anastasiades

Mustafa Akinci says he hopes for peace and serenity on the island during second term of Greek Cypriot leader
PLO official decries Israel s school demolition policy
PLO official decries Israel’s school demolition policy

Some 45 Palestinian schools are facing the threat of demolition by Israel, according to OCHA
Soros denies funding Israel anti-deportation protests
Soros denies funding Israel anti-deportation protests

Netanyahu accused Soros of funding protests against Israeli plans to deport African asylum-seekers
Israel detains 21 Palestinians in West Bank raids
Israel detains 21 Palestinians in West Bank raids

Some 6,400 Palestinians are currently held in Israeli prisons, according to Palestinian figures
45 Palestinian schools under Israeli demolition threat
45 Palestinian schools under Israeli demolition threat

UN humanitarian agency official voices concern for demolition of Palestinian classrooms by Israeli authority

News

Russia 'firmly' committed to 1987 missile treaty
Russia 'firmly' committed to 1987 missile treaty

N. Korea missile test raises flight safety concerns
N Korea missile test raises flight safety concerns

North Korea missile tests are 'imminent threat': Japan
North Korea missile tests are 'imminent threat' Japan

Seoul stays cool after North Korea's missile test
Seoul stays cool after North Korea's missile test

N. Korea readies missile launch ahead of US-S. Korea drill
N Korea readies missile launch ahead of US-S Korea drill

Iran tests new missile defying US warnings
Iran tests new missile defying US warnings

Iran minister blasts Trump over oil and gas contracts
Iran minister blasts Trump over oil and gas contracts

Iranian women protest obligatory headscarf rules
Iranian women protest obligatory headscarf rules

Netanyahu says Iran wants Lebanon to be 'giant missile site'
Netanyahu says Iran wants Lebanon to be 'giant missile site'

Iran: 3 Revolutionary Guard fighters killed by ISIL
Iran 3 Revolutionary Guard fighters killed by ISIL

Heavy snowfall shuts down airport in Iran
Heavy snowfall shuts down airport in Iran

Iran removes block on Telegram
Iran removes block on Telegram






World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 