Update: 02:35, 07 February 2018 Wednesday

Iran president rules out negotiations over missiles

World Bulletin / News Desk

Iran's President Hassan Rouhani said Tuesday that negotiations on the country's missiles programme were out of the question.

"We will negotiate with no one on our weapons," said Rouhani in a press conference in Tehran.

"Iranian-made missiles have never been offensive and never will be. They are defensive and are not designed to carry weapons of mass destruction, since we don't have any," he said.

"The key to the problems between Tehran and Washington is in Washington's hands. They need to stop their threats and sanctions and pressure, and automatically the situation will improve and we can think about our future," Rouhani said.