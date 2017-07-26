Worldbulletin News

Worldbulletin News Worldbulletin News Portal


  • RSS 
  • Twitter 
  • Facebook 
Today's News
13:19, 07 February 2018 Wednesday
Europe
Update: 04:09, 07 February 2018 Wednesday

  • Share
Dutch MPs to debate ending law against insulting king
Dutch MPs to debate ending law against insulting king

The Netherlands remains one of the few countries that still maintains "lese majeste" laws, dating back to 1830, making it a criminal offence to insult Dutch King Willem-Alexander.

World Bulletin / News Desk

Dutch MPs will this week debate the touchy subject of scrapping royal defamation laws, but the issue has exposed rifts within the fragile ruling coalition, news reports say.

Parliament's lower house will on Thursday discuss a bill proposed by the progressive D66 party, which would drop clauses against defaming the king contained within wider laws on crimes against the royalty.

"This change will see the scrapping of clauses in regards to insulting the king, his wife and his possible successor," D66 parliamentarian Kees Verhoeven said in the proposed bill.

First deemed a crime in 1830 and taken up in the Dutch statute books in 1886, in modern times the law "implied restricting freedom of speech," Verhoeven said in the draft bill, penned in early 2016.

"Since 1830, 185 years have gone by. That's a good reason to update changes to the legislation," he said.

The law is seldom invoked, however, and carries a maximum of five years in jail or a penalty of almost 20,000 euros ($24,500).

Last used in July 2016, a man was jailed for 30 days for insulting Willem-Alexander on Facebook, calling him a "murderer, thief and rapist".

Verhoeven pointed out that changing the law would not mean defaming the king would go unpunished: royals should be able -- as any citizen -- to simply lay a complaint, making any special laws unnecessary.

But the suggestion is causing a rift between D66 -- known for its progressive views on euthanasia and abortion -- and the two conservative Christian parties, which together with Prime Minister Mark Rutte's Liberal VVD form the current ruling coalition, Dutch news reports said.

The Christian Union (CU) party vehemently opposes scrapping the law and Christian Democratic Appeal MP Chris van Dam said he was "completely against it".

"This is about our king, who cannot defend himself in a public debate," Van Dam told popular daily tabloid De Telegraaf over the weekend.

Even Rutte's VVD, which initially supported D66, seems to have second thoughts, De Telegraaf said.

"You can hardly expect the king to cycle to the nearest police station to make a complaint," VVD MP Sven Koopmans told the paper.

 



Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.

  • Share

No Comment Yet
Europe News
US to unveil 'toughest sanctions ever' on N Korea Pence
US to unveil 'toughest sanctions ever' on N. Korea: Pence

He also warned that North Korea, which will participate in this month's Winter Olympics as part of a joint delegation with South Korea, would not be allowed to "hijack" the event with its "propaganda".
Palestinian killed in alleged knife attack in W Bank
Palestinian killed in alleged knife attack in W. Bank

Israeli army claims Palestinian stabbed a security guard in Hebron
SpaceX launches most powerful rocket in the world
SpaceX launches most powerful rocket in the world

Company successfully sends Elon Musk’s car into orbit with a record-breaking Falcon Heavy rocket
Senior US officials to visit Turkey next week
Senior US officials to visit Turkey next week

US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster to visit Ankara in coming days
Power crisis brings Gaza to verge of disaster UN
Power crisis brings Gaza to ‘verge of disaster’: UN

The Gaza Strip has struggled with severe electricity shortages since 2006
3 Iraqis killed in separate attacks
3 Iraqis killed in separate attacks

There was no claim of responsibility for the attacks
Palestinian president UK FM discuss regional issues
Palestinian president, UK FM discuss regional issues

Mahmoud Abbas reiterates Palestinian leadership's commitment to two-state solution under pre-1967 borders  
US 'gravely alarmed' by chemical attacks in Syria
US 'gravely alarmed' by chemical attacks in Syria

Alleged chemical attack by Syrian regime is sixth reported instance in past 30 days, State Department says
Israel settler injured in W Bank knife attack
Israel settler injured in W. Bank knife attack

Motive for attack remains unclear with Israeli authorities yet to issue statement on incident  
Trump attacks Britain's public healthcare system
Trump attacks Britain's public healthcare system

"The Democrats are pushing for Universal HealthCare while thousands of people are marching in the UK because their U system is going broke and not working," he wrote in an early morning tweet.
UK high court blocks suspected hacker's US extradition
UK high court blocks suspected hacker's US extradition

Court agrees Love's extradition would seriously harm his health
Turkish Cypriot president congratulates Anastasiades
Turkish Cypriot president congratulates Anastasiades

Mustafa Akinci says he hopes for peace and serenity on the island during second term of Greek Cypriot leader
PLO official decries Israel s school demolition policy
PLO official decries Israel’s school demolition policy

Some 45 Palestinian schools are facing the threat of demolition by Israel, according to OCHA
Soros denies funding Israel anti-deportation protests
Soros denies funding Israel anti-deportation protests

Netanyahu accused Soros of funding protests against Israeli plans to deport African asylum-seekers
Israel detains 21 Palestinians in West Bank raids
Israel detains 21 Palestinians in West Bank raids

Some 6,400 Palestinians are currently held in Israeli prisons, according to Palestinian figures
45 Palestinian schools under Israeli demolition threat
45 Palestinian schools under Israeli demolition threat

UN humanitarian agency official voices concern for demolition of Palestinian classrooms by Israeli authority





World
Turkey
Media
Economy
Islamic World
Art & Culture
Health & Environment
Science&Technology
News Analysis
History
Interviews & In Depth


Latest News
Columnists
Add to your site
Contact Us


About us
RSS


 