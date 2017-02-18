Worldbulletin News

13:19, 07 February 2018 Wednesday
09:24, 07 February 2018 Wednesday

Press agenda on February 07
Here are the main topics World Bulletin’s English Desk plans to cover on Wednesday Feb. 7, 2018

World Bulletin / News Desk

 

TURKEY

ANKARA - Turkish Health Minister Ahmet Demircan to host Iraqi counterpart Adeela Hammoud Hussein.

ANKARA - Following ongoing Operation Olive Branch, which Turkish Armed Forces along with Free Syrian Army launched on Jan. 20 to clear terrorists from Afrin, Syria's north.

 

BULGARIA

SOFIA - Turkish Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci to visit Sofia. He is to meet Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov and Bulgarian counterpart Emil Karanikolov.

 

GERMANY

BERLIN - Chancellor Angela Merkel to meet Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni for talks on EU issues, refugee crises.

 

UNITED KINGDOM

LONDON - Prime Minister Theresa May expected to convene meeting with her Brexit cabinet. May is to also respond to questions at weekly parliament session.

LONDON - Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Karen Bradley to update parliament on latest developments on ongoing talks over new power-sharing government in the UK region.​

 

BANGLADESH

COX'S BAZAAR - Turkish Culture and Tourism Minister Numan Kurtulmus to visit Rohingya refugee camps in Bangladesh.



