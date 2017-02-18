Press agenda on February 07

World Bulletin / News Desk
TURKEY
ANKARA - Turkish Health Minister Ahmet Demircan to host Iraqi counterpart Adeela Hammoud Hussein.
ANKARA - Following ongoing Operation Olive Branch, which Turkish Armed Forces along with Free Syrian Army launched on Jan. 20 to clear terrorists from Afrin, Syria's north.
BULGARIA
SOFIA - Turkish Economy Minister Nihat Zeybekci to visit Sofia. He is to meet Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov and Bulgarian counterpart Emil Karanikolov.
GERMANY
BERLIN - Chancellor Angela Merkel to meet Italian Prime Minister Paolo Gentiloni for talks on EU issues, refugee crises.
UNITED KINGDOM
LONDON - Prime Minister Theresa May expected to convene meeting with her Brexit cabinet. May is to also respond to questions at weekly parliament session.
LONDON - Secretary of State for Northern Ireland Karen Bradley to update parliament on latest developments on ongoing talks over new power-sharing government in the UK region.
BANGLADESH
COX'S BAZAAR - Turkish Culture and Tourism Minister Numan Kurtulmus to visit Rohingya refugee camps in Bangladesh.
Legal Notice: Copyright, trade marks and other intellectual property rights in this website can not be reproduced without the prior permission.