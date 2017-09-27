Today in History February 07

|457
|A Thracian officer by the name of Leo is proclaimed as emperor of the East by the army general, Aspar, on the death of the Emperor Marcian.
|1668
|The Netherlands, England and Sweden conclude an alliance directed against Louis XIV of France.
|1783
|The Siege of Gibraltar, which was pursued by the Spanish and the French since July 24, 1779, is finally lifted.
|1818
|The first successful U.S. educational magazine, Academician, begins publication in New York City.
|1882
|American pugilist John L. Sullivan becomes the last of the bare-knuckle world heavyweight champions with his defeat of Patty Ryan in Mississippi City.
|1913
|The Turks lose 5,000 men in a battle with the Bulgarian army in Gallipoli.
|1915
|Fieldmarshal Paul von Hindenburg moves on Russians at Masurian Lakes.
|1917
|The British steamer California is sunk off the coast of Ireland by a German U-boat.
|1926
|Negro History Week, originated by Carter G. Woodson, is observed for the first time.
|1928
|The United States signs an arbitration treaty with France.
|1931
|Amelia Earhart weds George Putnam in Connecticut.
|1944
|The Germans launch a second attack against the Allied beachead at Anzio, Italy. They hoped to push the Allies back into the sea.
|1950
|The United States recognizes Vietnam under the leadership of Emperor Bao Dai, not Ho Chi Minh who is recognized by the Soviets.
|1963
|The Mona Lisa is put on display at the Metropolitan Museum of Art in New York.
|1964
|The British band The Beatles are greeted by 25,000 fans upon their arrival in the United States at JFK Airport.
|1965
|U.S. jets hit Dong Hoi guerrilla base in reprisal for the Viet Cong raids.
|1968
|North Vietnamese use 11 Soviet-built light tanks to overrun the U.S. Special Forces camp at Lang Vei at the end of an 18-hour long siege.
|1978
|Ethiopia mounts a counter attack against Somalia.
|1983
|Iran opens an invasion in the southeast of Iraq.